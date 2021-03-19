Harper Grae Is Expecting a Child With Her Wife After Experiencing a Miscarriage

There's been a lot happening in the life of country singer Harper Grae (real name: Shanna Henderson) as of late. Not only has she been on her music grind — where she recently released a very touching song — but, she also tied the knot just a few months ago in October 2020 with her now wife , Dawn Gates. And the icing on the cake is that the two are expecting a child together!

Harper has had quite the tough experience with pregnancy as she went through a devastating miscarriage not too long ago. Even after that difficult bump in their life, the 30-year-old musician and her wife are looking forward to this next chapter.

But, who exactly is Harper's wife, you may be asking? We can help with the answers to that question. Keep reading!