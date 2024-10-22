Home > Human Interest Most of Harvey Weinstein's Children Are No Longer Speaking to Him — Details Explained "My daughter loves riding; my son responds to animals. I need to build a farm." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 22 2024, 3:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In October 2024, it was announced that former film producer Harvey Weinstein was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia. The Mayo Clinic describes it as an "uncommon type of cancer of the bone marrow." The disgraced mogul was "convicted in 2020 of third-degree rape of one woman and first-degree criminal sex act against another woman," per NBC News. Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence at Rikers Island prison, where he is also receiving medical care.

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to Weinstein's legacy, there is certainly a lot to consider. Obviously, he left a huge mark on the entertainment industry, both as a producer and a sex offender. More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault or harassment, many of whom said he destroyed their careers. He has also been married twice and has five children. Here's what we know about Weinstein's kids.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Harvey Weinstein had three children with his first wife, a former assistant at Miramax.

In 1986, Eve Chilton was working as an assistant at Miramax where she met Weinstein. At that point, Miramax wasn't the powerhouse it would eventually become, but that didn't stop the then 34-year-old Weinstein from pursuing his underling. According to the Daily Mail, roses would become a permanent fixture of Chilton's desk, as the two began a relationship that led to marriage.

They wed in 1987 and welcomed their first child, Lily Weinstein, in 1995. Three years later, Chilton gave birth to Emma Weinstein, who was followed by Ruth Weinstein in 2002. When Weinstein's accusers began coming forward nearly two decades after his third child was born, the timeline showed that much of the incidents occurred when Chilton was pregnant or had just given birth. The two divorced in 2004.

Article continues below advertisement

In December 2017, People Magazine reported that Chilton was suing Weinstein for $5 million in unpaid child support. Apparently, Chilton did this in the event that Weinstein's legal troubles forced him into poverty. "He’s never not made a payment," said Weinstein's lawyer. "He has made every single payment for nearly 14 years." A family friend told the outlet that Weinstein's oldest daughter emancipated herself from her mother in 2013 and remained close to her father. That might have changed.

Article continues below advertisement

In December 2020, Weinstein's defense lawyer, Donna Rotunno, confirmed to the Mirror that his three oldest daughters no longer speak to their father. Rotunno went on to say, "The ripple effect of someone losing their freedom is beyond what any of us could comprehend." Evidently, he was still in touch with his two younger children.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Fashion designer Georgina Chapman shares two children with Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein and fashion designer Georgina Chapman were dating in 2004, which suggests some overlap, per Vogue. The couple shares two children but after the allegations came to light, Chapman took the kids and went to Los Angeles. She had trouble understanding this new version of Weinstein, pointing out that he was a wonderful father and partner.