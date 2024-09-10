Home > Entertainment Disgraced Producer Harvey Weinstein's Net Worth Is Far Lower Now Than at the Height of His Career His current valuation is about 8 percent of what it once was. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 10 2024, 10:28 a.m. ET Source: mega

Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. Recent reports that disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein was rushed to the hospital for emergency heart surgery, which follows months of declining health, have put the spotlight once again on the convicted rapist.

Weinstein has been in prison for the past four years following convictions for sex crimes in both New York and Los Angeles, though his conviction in New York was ultimately overturned. However, regardless of the legal status of his criminal cases, Weinstein will forever be known as a Hollywood predator — something that has majorly affected his finances. So, how much is he worth today?

Where does Harvey Weinstein's net worth stand today?

Before he was accused of several sex crimes, Harvey Weinstein had a booming career in film production, starting at Miramax. He and his brother, Bob, were responsible for iconic movies like Pulp Fiction, Shakespeare in Love, and more. He also co-founded The Weinstein Company with Bob and produced many films under that umbrella, including The Hateful Eight. He was also a winner of an Academy Award and several Tony Awards, and at his peak, was reported to be worth around $300 million.

Harvey Weinstein Film producer Net worth: $25 million Film producer Harvey Weinstein was best known for founding production company Miramax, which produced many iconic films, from Pulp Fiction to Scream. Now, though, he is most well known for his many rape convictions. Birth date: March 19, 1952 Birthplace: Queens, N.Y. Father: Max Weinstein Mother: Miriam Weinstein (née Postel) Marriages: Eve Chilton (m. 1987–2004), Georgina Chapman (m. 2007–2021) Children: Lily, Emma, and Ruth (with Eve); India and Dashiell (with Georgina) Education: State University of New York at Buffalo

However, his successful career came crashing down around him when his plethora of abhorrent sex crimes came to light. As of writing, Weinstein's net worth, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth, sits at around $25 million.

In the wake of his extensive scandals, reports claim that Weinstein was reportedly "too cash-poor" to pay for spousal and child support — a whopping $5 million sum — as outlined in his divorce agreements with both ex-wives.