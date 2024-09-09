Home > Human Interest After Emergency Heart Surgery, Harvey Weinstein Could Be in Critical Condition "This guy is going to die on your watch if you don’t do something." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 9 2024, 6:51 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As of September 2024, Harvey Weinstein has been in prison for a little over four years. He was convicted of sexual assault and rape in a New York court in February 2020. A little over two years later, Weinstein was once again convicted of rape and sexual assault in a Los Angeles court.

Article continues below advertisement

Though the New York conviction has since been overturned, after a "state appellate court determined the judge erred in allowing women to testify about allegations that weren’t part of the case," he was still in prison, per NBC News. That changed when Weinstein was rushed to the hospital in September 2024 following several health issues. He underwent emergency heart surgery. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Harvey Weinstein is in critical condition after emergency heart surgery.

Deadline reported that Weinstein is in a tough spot following the emergency heart surgery performed on September 9. The disgraced movie mogul was "rushed to Bellevue Hospital last night due to several medical conditions," said Craig Rothfeld and Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s authorized representatives. Engelmayer went on to say that they "can confirm that Mr. Weinstein had a procedure and surgery on his heart today however cannot comment any further than that."

A source told the outlet that following the surgery, Weinstein is in "very rough shape." Another close to the situation said he is in "critical condition." This is on the heels of a several health issues including COVID-19 as well as pneumonia in both lungs. On top of that, Weinstein suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure, and spinal stenosis.