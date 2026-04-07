"Heartbroken" — Miss North Carolina 2024 Carrie Everett Passes Away Aged 22 "Her impact on this world is undeniable, and we will carry on her legacy of advocacy and praise.” By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 7 2026, 12:21 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@simplyxcarriee Ex-Miss North Carolina Carrie Everett dies at 22

Miss North Carolina 2024 Carrie Everett has passed away at the age of 22. The pageant winner had been battling stomach cancer. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser, Carrie had been diagnosed with metastatic signet ring cell carcinoma (SRCC) in 2025.

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Carrie had reportedly just finished her sophomore year of college and returned home to Seattle when she first started experiencing bloating and coughing. Doctors had initially suspected that she had pneumonia, according to the GoFundMe fundraiser.

However, additional testing confirmed masses in her abdomen, enlarged lymph nodes, and thickening in the stomach lining. Further blood work found cancer markers. Not too long after, she started coughing up blood and was rushed to the hospital.

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Source: Instagram/@simplyxcarriee Carrie Everett

A biopsy diagnosed her with SRCC. An update on March 12 on the page suggested that she was not responding to traditional chemotherapy. “Our next steps are to have Carrie moved out of state to a different facility for treatment,” the page had mentioned. Her battle with the disease was brief, and she sadly passed away only 15 days after the aforementioned update.

​Family and Pageant World Mourn the Sudden Death of Carrie Everett

The heartbroken family of Carrie confirmed her passing and paid her a small tribute in an Instagram post on Monday, April 6. Sharing a video of Carrie singing a popular Christian worship song, they wrote, “We are heartbroken to share that last night, the beautiful nightingale, Helen Carrie Everett, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.”

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“The cries of her heart became songs that stirred the spirits of everyone who had the pleasure of hearing her sing. She lived a full life and with her last words, on stage and in life... Her impact on this world is undeniable, and we will carry on her legacy of advocacy and praise,” the family further stated. The family asked for some privacy to navigate the loss.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram/@simplyxcarriee Carrie Everett's family shares the news of her death in an Instagram post.

“Details of her memorial will be shared with loved ones in the coming days. Please keep our family in your prayers at this time,” they added. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), “SRCC is a rare, poorly differentiated aggressive subtype of adenocarcinoma that most commonly arises from the gastrointestinal tract. It usually presents late and is associated with a poor prognosis. Treatment options remain limited to anecdotal reports.”

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Carrie Everett, who was crowned Miss North Carolina in June, is one step closer to becoming the next Miss America. https://t.co/2CjNdgtbFX — WRAL NEWS in NC (@WRAL) August 24, 2024 Source: X/@WRAL An X post from 2024 highlighting Carrie Everett's bid to become the next Miss America.

Heartbroken friends and fellow pageant queens offered their sympathies. Miss America 2025 Abbie Stockard stated, “She will be deeply missed. I just know you are singing with the angels. Praying for your family for peace and strength during this time.”