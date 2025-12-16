Here's Hollywood's Favorite Fabulous Last-Minute Holiday Gifts Whether it’s a stuffed replica of a favorite pet, a chance to finally learn to sew, or a warm bowl of soup and cocoa under a cozy throw, there are still plenty of ways to make this season special. By Distractify Staff Published Dec. 16 2025, 3:27 p.m. ET Source: Brigitte Tohm via Pexels

December is a busy season. It’s easy to blink, and suddenly Christmas is right around the corner. If your holiday shopping has run down to the wire, you don’t have to compromise quality to get a gift in the eleventh hour.

Here are several out-of-the-box last-minute gift ideas that you can still get that maintain a sense of the fun and fabulous. Some are online options that are perfect for long-distance giving. Others are great to give in person. Pick quickly and place your order so you can still make a splash this holiday season.

Spoonful of Comfort to Warm Up the Holidays in Your Absence

If you’re shopping for someone and you can’t be with them in person over the holidays, you want to make sure they feel seen. Spoon Full of Comfort is a great way to wrap your loved one up in a long-distance hug.

The premium comfort delivery service’s soup-and-cookie care packages are the definition of holiday warmth. Spoon Full of Comfort’s holiday-themed packages include everything from hand-crafted soups and old-fashioned rolls to cookies and cocoa to festive scent packages, holiday puzzles, and more. Their last-minute ship date extends all the way to December 22, so they can get your gift to that friend or family member as close to the holiday as possible. Shop Spoon Full of Comfort’s cozy holiday-themed packages here.

Try a Fun Experience Away From Home

If you’re shopping for an experience-loving person (especially a Millennial), you can tee up an action-oriented adventure. The experience-focused gift site is loaded with easy-to-access experience ideas. Try looking for tickets to an escape room, concert or even a theme park, depending on your recipient’s preferences.

These gifts are infinitely adaptable to your recipient. If they’re a foodie, get them a food tour or chocolate class. If they’re an adrenaline junkie, consider a ride in a race car or flying lessons. You can even book a ride in a hot air balloon.

Unique Gift Boxes for the Ultimate Curated Gift Box

If you’re looking for a comprehensive last-minute gift, you can never go wrong with a gift box. The key is finding a gift box that matches your recipient’s needs, interests, and personality. You can find a curated gift box specific to almost any hobby or interest that can be delivered nearly overnight.

One interesting option is a box filled with items representing where you live. If that doesn’t fit the bill, you can find everything from coffee to skincare to nostalgia, making it easy to find a gift box filled with items that are just right.

Personalize Your Gift with Photographs

There are several ways you can use personal photos to create a last-minute gift that feels like it took months to create. You can find online custom photography companies where you can upload a favorite smartphone snap and turn it into anything from a tree ornament to a pair of socks. Some of the more unique items crafted using photographs are mini statuettes, drinking glasses, and blankets. There’s even a way to turn a photo of the family pet into an identical-looking stuffed animal. Or, go the traditional route and order a beautiful framed print. Most of these companies offer last-minute service and rush shipping to make sure your gift gets there on time.

Gift the Uncommon

Sometimes what you’re looking for needs to feel, well, unusual as well as fast. Once again, the internet is your best friend when looking for the truly unconventional gift. Is the recipient a frequent at-home movie watcher? Try a countertop theater-style popcorn machine or a heated seat cover with a built-in massager that turns any chair or couch space into a personal oasis. Both of these can be ordered online with two-day rush delivery. Just use a simple product search.

All it takes is perusing the internet to realize all of the wildly creative gift ideas you never even knew existed. From cherry pit-filled therapeutic heat pillows to hand-massaging gnome stones and essential oil shower steamers, there’s something for everyone on-demand, even at the eleventh hour.

Finding a Fabulous Gift …Even if It’s at the Last Minute

Even if you put off your holiday shopping this year, you can still deliver a splashy gift-giving experience. Use the list above to find the perfect gift for each person on your last-minute list.