Gold Medalist Hilary Knight's Fiancée Is Another Big Star in the Winter Olympics Hilary Knight and her fiancée met at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 20 2026, 12:35 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@brittanybowe

Athletes at the Olympics go into the competition expecting to win some medals and maybe make some friends along the way. But for Hilary Knight and her fiancée, Brittany Bowe, they left their final Winter Olympics in 2026 with something far more important …an engagement. So, who is Hilary's fiancée?

For those who haven't followed the couple's story since they originally got together, they met at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. After that, the pair were together and they competed in other Olympics, though not in the same sport. Now, after they both made the decision to step away from the Olympics after 2026, they are engaged.

Who is Hilary Knight's fiancée?

Hilary's love story started at the Olympics, so even if she never won any gold medals (she did, by the way), she would have left with the reward of her future wife. Brittany is an Olympic athlete like Hilary, except instead of hockey, she dominates the ice as a speed skater. She has two bronze medals from the Olympics overall, and other medals from other speed skating competitions, according to NBC Olympics.

The Olympics association detailed the couple's romance after Hilary popped the question toward the end of the Winter Games in 2026. Although the athletes met in 2018, they didn't have their first date until 2022, when they both competed again. Then, they got engaged four years after that. At this point, can the Olympics just sponsor the wedding?

Hilary said, per the Olympics, "I thought it would be a really full-circle moment for both of us, considering it's our last time through, to be able to celebrate it here and tie the knot." Brittany's sister was in charge of keeping the ring safe, as Brittany and Hilary traveled to Italy for the Olympics together. And, apparently, it went off well, without Brittany finding out ahead of time.

But speed skating isn't all Brittany can do. According to the Chicago Tribune, she also played basketball at Florida Atlantic University. Although women's basketball is part of the Summer Olympic Games, Brittany has kept her Olympic career focused on speed skating above all else.

Hilary Knight and her fiancée's last Olympic Games were in 2026.

Between Hilary and Brittany, they now have seven Olympic medals together. NBC Olympics reported that, as of Feb. 10, 2026, Brittany had taken to the ice in the Olympics for the last time. She was 37 years old and had competed in four Winter Games. Likewise, fiancée Hilary made the decision to make the 2026 Olympics her last.