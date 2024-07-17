Home > Viral News > Trending When “Sprinkle, Sprinkle” Backfires — Guy Dine and Dashes on Hinge Date Who Brought Her Friend "Oh nawww they was trying to play you lol." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 17 2024, Published 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @_johnnyamerica

A man is claiming a Hinge match he went on a first date with demanded Hibachi and then brought her friend along to rack up a massive bill under the assumption that he would pay for their time.

Johnny (@_johnnyamerica) shared his experience in a pair of viral TikToks, dividing viewers on the popular social media platform. "I dined and dashed on a Hinge date and let me tell you why," Johnny states at the top of his video as he speaks into the camera, detailing his less than stellar dating experience. He said that he hit the girl up, asking her if she wanted to go out to lunch with him.

He thought that a "casual" eatery for a first time date spot would probably be the best course of action — like getting some sushi or Panera, but "nothing crazy, right?" However, she had different plans: "This woman comes back with 'I want hibachi. 'And I was like, 'Hibachi?' And she's like, 'Yeah I want hibachi.' So I go, 'OK I guess.'"

It turns out the woman he was meeting up with not only wanted hibachi, but her friend did too: "So I get there with, to meet this girl for hibachi and she brings a friend with her and she goes, 'Hey would it be cool if my friend jumps in with us, hangs out?'" It's evident from his facial expressions that Johnny really didn't think it was particularly "cool" for her to let her pal tag along.

"I guess," he says again, before he tells the audience, "If she's already here what am I, gonna tell her go away?" Johnny goes on, So they sit down and start getting to know each other, but there was something about their behavior that immediately rubbed him the wrong way.

"Both of these women start ordering a bunch of drinks and I'm like OK, and then they start ordering appetizers, and the guy, the cook, he goes what do you want? And I go, 'I would like just chicken and rice.' Easy, I'm a simple man. The girls go, 'We want surf and turf,'" his eyes bug out and he looks at them.

"I go, 'You want surf and turf?' They go, 'Yeah, yeah, the surf and turf.' and I'm like OK. In my mind I'm like all right these girls think I'm stupid. I'm not. So we hang out have fun, do our thing, and I'm just kind of enjoying the moment but I know what the heck's going on. I know what's going on," he says.

"So time goes by and we're ready to pay the tab and the cook guy goes, 'All right, how we splitting up the bill today?' The girl goes, 'All on one.' So I'm like what the hell did this girl say, in my mind. I'm like what the heck. So I tell her, 'Hey, do me a favor will you just box up my food real quick and I'm gonna go to the restroom.'"

He was actually planning his escape, but it didn't seem like his date nor her friend knew that. "She goes, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah no problem.' Guess where I went? I didn't go to the restroom, I went in my car and I went home. You think I'm, you think I'm stupid? I'm not. You paid my bill. Thanks," he says, holding up a peace sign to the camera lens.

He added further context in a follow up video, stating: "So the next day I go over to the hibachi restaurant and I find our hibachi cook and I go, 'Hey did those girls ever pay their tab man? I wanna make sure they didn't leave the bill on you guys. He goes, 'They paid the bill, but they didn't pay.'"

Confused but also probably intrigued, Johnny wanted to know what the hibachi cook meant. "I go, 'What do you mean they didn't pay?' He goes, 'I didn't see you come back, but about 30 minutes later another man comes in and pays their tab for them and then they leave,'" the cook said.

Johnny was shocked: "These two suckers called another idiot to come pay their bill and this idiot actually did. There's no saving them they're not good people, they're not. But needless to say I cashapped the hibachi dude $20 called it a day and just, I'm just gonna move on with my life now."

Some folks who saw his second TikTok video remarked that they thought the details he provided in it were "too much" and that it just proved he was making the initial tale up: "I need proof there’s too much cap on this app," one person penned.

Another replied: "Yeah this made it unbelievable." While another remarked: "Why do I have a feeling none of this actually happened?" There were other folks who did seemingly believe everything he said about the date, like this one person who penned: "Normally I’d say don’t put them on blast but this part 2 tells me…Put them on blast! Did you get text from her?"