Expectant Mother Applauded for Teaching Daughter to "Punch" Boys Who Bully Her "As a boy mom, I fully support this." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 16 2024, Published 4:00 a.m. ET

As grumpy and boomer-ish as something sounds, standing up for oneself doesn't necessarily seem like its wrong. Animals get a lot of love for the way that they handle themselves in the wild, and they lead some of the most brutal lifestyles out there.

There are probably a lot of people who would think it's wrong to question that, and that a "punch first ask questions later" approach to life is amoral and problematic. But TikToker Kiersten Olivia (@kierstenolivia) doesn't seem to think there's anything wrong with rolling like this.

In fact, in a viral TikTok that's accrued over 1 million views on the popular social media application, Kiersten said that she's going to teach her daughter to almost instantly give someone a randy wollicker right on their face if they continually bother her.

The expectant mom has been chronicling her pregnancy on TikTok, and in this clip, she says she's going to teach her daughter to give bullies/harassers a verbal warning to stop what they're doing.

If they still don't stop, she'll teach her daughter to warn the bullies that she'll punch them. And then the third and final step is a punch to the face. She narrates in the video:

Source: TikTok @kierstenolivia

"Boy moms, are you teaching your sons how to not do things to get them punched or how to take getting punched? Because I'm teaching my daughter to punch. You get one verbal warning. A second verbal warning with what she's gonna do, and the third," she then pantomimes a fist going into her own face.

"Just, square in the face. 'I said don't touch me!" she makes another cracking sound with a pantomiming fist hitting her right in the kisser again. Kiersten added in a caption for the comment that she's looking forward to the day when her daughter actually lives out her advice and does strike someone in the face who is harassing her.

There were a number of people who applauded the blunt simplicity of the plan Kiersten laid out for her daughter. One person penned: "as a boy mom i fully support this."

Source: TikTok @kierstenolivia

One commenter said their goal was teaching their children to reverse typical gender roles: "I’m teaching my boys empathy and love while teaching my daughter to say sorry less and take up more space."

Another person said that their own mother imparted this lesson to them, minus some of the steps: "Haha my mom didn’t teach me the warning part, just punch." One guy encouraged this bit of violence with a protocol he shared with his own daughter.

"I’ve told my daughter, 'Tell them politely to stop. If they don’t, tell a teacher. If the teacher does nothing about it the next time it happens, say nothing and throw a knuckler. I’ll deal with school.'"

Source: TikTok @kierstenolivia

Someone else remarked that they wish they were taught by their parents to stand up to bullies and draw distinct lines on what they will or won't tolerate from people. "As a boy mom x2, Yes girl! We are raising nice young men who will know what no means. But please continue to teach your baby girl how to firmly set boundaries! We could have used that growing up."