Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “I Just Wanted a Pretty Ring” — Newly Engaged Woman Shares All the Annoying Questions She Gets Now "The exact reason we just flew to Vegas and got married." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 13 2024, Published 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @saucyhemp

If you ever announce you're getting engaged then you'll inevitably be assaulted by a series of questions from other folks who want to know anything and everything about the fact that someone told you they wanted to enter into a legally binding romance with you.

Article continues below advertisement

A TikToker named Stacie (@saucyhemp) posted a viral video explaining what her immediate post-engagement experience has been like. So far, the video has accrued over 813,000 views.

In the comments section of her clip, throngs of other users on the application held different opinions about her rant. While it seemed like there were a lot of people who agreed that they, too, were left feeling overwhelmed with the amount of queries they received from friends and family members, others said that they were guilty of the same behavior that Stacie was calling out in her video.

Article continues below advertisement

@saucyhemp Im excited to get married but let me breathe. Its just so overwhelming. Its been 24 hours let me take being a fiance in ♬ original sound - Stacie Source: TikTok | @saucyhemp

In fact, one user in particular remarked that they thought they were simply expressing interest and attempting to show their friends they were happy by asking so many follow-up questions and that they would amend their approach in the future.

Article continues below advertisement

Stacie responded to the user stating that it gets overwhelming to hear the same questions over and over again from different people. She writes in a caption for the clip: "I'm excited to get married but let me breathe. It's just so overwhelming. It's been 24 hours! Let me take being a fiancée in."

Source: TikTok | @saucyhemp

Article continues below advertisement

And in her video she states: "Why did nobody tell me that when you get engaged, it's not like, 'Oh, I have a pretty ring with my boyfriend, now fiancé, we're just fiancés and we're just gonna have a wedding eventually.' It's everybody asking you — 'When is the wedding?'" she says, highlighting how folks really don't seem too enthused about hearing engagement news — they always just want to know more about what next steps you and your significant other are going to take.

Stacie continued with the types of questions newly engaged women receive: "Have you guys started saving for it? Where are you gonna have it at? Have you started looking at venues? Have you looked at dresses. Do you know what dress you're gonna have?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @saucyhemp

The inundation of queries didn't stop, either, and Stacie went through more of them. From the sounds of the questions, it seems like others are just projecting their own thoughts and wedding expectations on freshly engaged people — "Do you know what the theme is gonna be? Are you guys gonna have like games or is it just gonna be like a ceremony and like drinks and food?"

Article continues below advertisement

"What about like your budget? Are you guys gonna move into a house soon then? Oh and then when are you having kids?" She takes a pause and strikes a look into the camera as if to let everyone know that she's not thinking that too far ahead into the future and that she's just happy to be engaged with someone.

Source: TikTok | @saucyhemp

Article continues below advertisement

"I don't know. I don't know. I just wanted a pretty ring, I just wanted — we just knew we were gonna get married eventually so, like, might as well put a ring on it, right?" Stacie says it doesn't end there, there are tons of other questions folks are quick to ask immediately, this time, pertaining directly to the ring she was given by her significant other.

"And then there comes all the questions about the ring: 'Oh my God, it's beautiful, what is it?" Stacie expressed that she isn't interested in auditing what type of ring the man she knows she's going to spend the rest of her life with gave her.

Article continues below advertisement

"I haven't asked, I don't care what it is, it's beautiful and perfect and it's not turning my finger green so I don't really give a f---," she says at the end of the clip while looking into the camera.

Source: TikTok | @saucyhemp

Article continues below advertisement

Other users on the application stated that they've been in similar situations when they were newly engaged, and that sometimes, folks will ask them questions that don't even seem to make sense, like this one person who said that their father expected them to know their wedding date right away: "As soon as my fiancé proposed to me my dad asked if we had a date 😭 Like I just found out we were going to be having a wedding two seconds ago!"