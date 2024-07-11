Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “Told Myself I Would Keep the Crying to a Minimum” — Mom Buys Cake for Kid to Honor Late Daughter "You can do it with a broken heart." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 11 2024, Published 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @_xo.mel

TikToker Melissa (@_xo.mel) captured hearts across the internet with a heartwarming series of videos that quickly went viral, hitting 867K and 237K views, respectively. The emotional videos showed Melissa buying a birthday cake for a stranger's child at Publix in honor of her own daughter, Amaya Nadine, who passed away at just 5 months old.

Melissa’s touching tribute took place on what would have been Amaya's 14th birthday. The first video is captioned, "Cue the tears. I told myself I would keep the crying to a minimum today. Amaya Nadine would be 14 today. My angel baby. I hope you enjoy your cake, Emma."

Melissa speaks directly to the camera from her car, "Come with me as I go buy someone's birthday cake in honor of my late daughter. It's July 2, 2024. … My daughter, Amaya Nadine, she was born July 2, 2010. She'll be 14. Well, she is 14 today.”

She went on, “And she lived five very short months on this Earth. What other way to honor her than to go buy someone's birthday cake?" Melissa narrates her journey to find a beautiful cake, hoping to find a child close to 14 or another little girl to honor her daughter’s memory.

Melissa then takes viewers along to Publix, where she asks if there are any birthday cakes for a little girl that she could purchase. The store’s staff, moved by her story, helped her find a cake for a girl named Emma, who also happened to be celebrating her 14th birthday.

Melissa purchased the cake and left a heartfelt note: "It could be weird that a stranger bought your cake, but it's so special to me. July 2, 2010, my daughter, Amaya Nadine, was born. She lived five short months on this Earth. But she was the most beautiful sunflower ever. Today is her 14th birthday. In honor of her, your cake is on me today. Happy birthday. Have the most beautiful birthday. Love, Melissa."

She emotionally continued, “So when they did it that evening, her mom made a video and made a cute little TikTok with the cake and the fireworks. And I said, Happy Birthday, Emma and Amaya! And it was just so nice. I will never forget that little girl, let me tell you. I will never forget it."

The TikTok community responded with overwhelming support and love. One top commenter wrote, "Girl you got the whole dang internet crying! You’re amazing for doing this!" Another commented, "You had me crying too sis 😭 HAPPY 14th BIRTHDAY AMAYA NADINE!!"

Others reflected on the serendipity of the situation, with one user saying, "The way the universe showed up for you ... that was your baby," to which Melissa replied, "Yes it was, always letting me know." Another commenter shared how they planned to honor Amaya by lighting candles on a cake they had just baked. Others did the same.

While social media often faces criticism for fostering negativity, Melissa’s story showcases its potential for spreading joy and compassion. In a world where grief can feel isolating, TikTok has emerged as an unexpected sanctuary for those seeking solace from, oftentimes, strangers.

The psychological effects of losing a child, especially so early in life can lead to a litany of mental health issues, including post-traumatic stress disorder or strained relationships with loved ones, according to Tommys.

"For some parents, losing their baby can lead to anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). These problems can affect dads and non-birthing parents as well as mums and birthing parents. It’s important to remember that you’re not alone and support is available from your GP, midwife, or health visitor," the charity writes.

Melissa’s buying a birthday cake for a stranger’s child in memory of her daughter serves as a reminder of the big impact that small acts of kindness can have. It shows that even in the darkest times, we don’t ever have to be truly alone.

