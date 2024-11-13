Home > FYI Hooman Shahidi Supports Durana Elmi at Modern Luxury San Diego Cover Launch Party The evening was not only a celebration of Durana’s achievements but also a moment to honor the growing network of changemakers who continue to inspire and lead in their respective fields. By Reese Watson Published Nov. 13 2024, 3:54 p.m. ET Source: Modern Luxury/WN-Agency

Hooman Shahidi’s attendance at the Modern Luxury San Diego cover launch party was a testament to his deep network and unwavering support for entrepreneurial success. As the CEO of EVPassport, Hooman’s business acumen in the tech and electric vehicle space has made him a standout leader in the industry. His company’s innovative approach to simplifying the EV charging process has earned him recognition, including collaborations with high-profile figures and organizations across various sectors.

Source: Modern Luxury/WN-Agency

At the event, Hooman's presence served as an endorsement of Durana Elmi's influence in the business world, as the two share a vision for innovation, sustainability, and breaking through barriers. As a mentor and ally, Hooman's attendance reinforced the significance of community support among like-minded entrepreneurs. His contributions to technology and sustainability make him a highly respected figure, and his support for Durana further solidifies his position as a key player in the business landscape.

Source: Modern Luxury/WN-Agency