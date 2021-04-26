Who Is the Host of 'Exposure'? Meet Famed Director Cole Walliser (EXCLUSIVE)

In creative endeavors, it's often said that it's not the tools at your disposal — it's what you do with them that can make or break a project, but how true is that statement really? Eight skilled photographers put that statement to the test in Hulu's newest competition show, Exposure .

The program gives these contestants many of the tools they would typically have when shooting: a studio with your basic lighting equipment, tripods, photo editing software. Oh, and they're shooting exclusively on a phone.

Exposure is sponsored by Samsung in an effort to show off the full capabilities of its Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G phone, which boasts a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 108-megapixel wide-angle lens, and 10-megapixel telephoto lenses for high-resolution photo and video capabilities.