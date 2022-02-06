Continental Breakfasts sound a lot fancier than they really are: all that usually means is you're getting a lot of bread, maybe some baked goods, fruits, and usually dry oatmeal packets and cereal.\n\nWhile cereal is categorically regarded by many nutritionists as an awful breakfast choice, as most brands craft them out of refined grains and added sugars, not to mention that they don't keep you full for very long, their prominence as a morning meal choice persists.A lot of that may have to do with the fact that cereal is a pretty low-cost option that's easy to store and has a relatively long shelf life. Sure, folks usually it with milk, but if hotels decide to use UHT brands, that means they can chuck those into a refrigerator once they're opened and have two breakfast options that don't really require much babysitting to provide guests with free meals.And even though we all know that cereal isn't probably the healthiest stuff for us to eat, and continental breakfasts aren't all that, it's still a meal that comes free with our room while we're on vacation, and there are plenty of folks who'd take advantage of that.\n\nBut like TikToker @khammer123 pointed out on the social media platform, some guests might be a little upset to discover the secret behind the cereal they're eating.It's not uncommon for a lot of continental breakfast bars to feature cereal dispensers that advertise popular brands. For the video in question there are plastic bins for Raisin Bran, Froot Loops, and Frosted Flakes.However, in the clip, he reveals massive bags of generic versions of cereal. If you grew up going to Pathmark as a kid, seeing these will probably give you flashbacks of the "No Frills" brands of products.The TikToker writes in the clip, "They cappin to you. None of its name brand. It's all a lie."\n\nThere were a lot of folks who weren't happy that they were getting the "knock-off" versions of popular name-brand cereals."These hotels make a killing. The least they could do is have some real foot loops damn." I guess most people aren't real big fans of Malt-O-Meal cereals.There were others who thought that the situation was one that could get the hotel in some type of legal trouble, mainly because of the misleading packaging on the cereal dispensers.For some commenters they pointed out that the difference between name brand and generic brands have more to do with the ingredients and potential allergen risks. If someone knows for a fact what's inside Kellogg's Raisin Bran, let's say, but don't know what type of stuff is put in the "knock-off" version that could potentially pose a risk to them and their health.However, it's safe to assume that cereals are made in similar ways. For example, Great Value Brand Frosted Flakes are pretty much identical to Kellogg's Frosted Flakes brand when it comes to ingredients.\n\nFor @khammer123 it doesn't really matter what off-brand cereal he's eating though because as he says, "Yeah they all kinda taste like cardboard."\n\nWhat do you think?