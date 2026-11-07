How Alec Dahmer Uses Movement to Build Characters That Feel Different Before They Speak By Reese Watson Published Nov. 7 2026, 3:39 p.m. ET Source: Akari Alishio

From physical comedy to characters with unusual movement patterns, Alec Dahmer draws on dance, clown work, and theater training to make the body part of the performance before dialogue takes over.

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A character can reveal a great deal before saying a word. The way someone enters a room, carries tension in the shoulders, reacts to another person, or moves through an unfamiliar space can establish personality long before the dialogue explains it. Alec Dahmer approaches acting with that physical layer in mind, using movement as one of the first tools he considers when building a character for screen or stage. That approach remains part of his recent screen work, including an appearance in the season two premiere of Gen V, and continues as he prepares to enter the devising process for a new theater piece, CAPTCHA.

Dahmer’s background includes acting, dance, clown technique, and devised theater, and he says physicality has become one of the clearest through lines in the roles he tends to play. He has worked on characters whose movement is shaped by comedy, injury, addiction, unusual physical abilities, and circumstances that make them feel slightly removed from an average person.

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His street-dance training has also given him control over individual muscles and movement patterns that he can use to create physical choices that feel deliberately unusual. “I think about what the body is doing before I think about how impressive a movement looks,” Dahmer says. “The physical choice has to belong to the character. If it is just movement for the sake of movement, it stops helping the story.”

That approach was especially visible during his work on Bajillionaires, the Family Channel and NBCUniversal Kids series in which Dahmer played one of four lead characters across all 20 episodes and the original pilot. His character was the idea-driven member of a group of young inventors, a role that required quick comic timing and a large amount of physical comedy. The production moved quickly, with Dahmer memorizing multiple scenes and monologues while filming over roughly three months. The pace meant preparation had to be reliable, but the production also left room for improvisation.

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Dahmer says that when a scene needed a stronger comic “button,” or final beat, he was sometimes asked to improvise alternatives. He was also frequently trusted with the show’s physical-comedy moments, where the joke depended as much on timing and movement as it did on dialogue. Dahmer was selected for the role through a nationwide search across Canada and the United States, and his work on the series later received nominations for a Young Artist Award and a Young Entertainer Award. The experience gave him an extended opportunity to develop physical comedy under the demands of a fast television schedule.

Physical comedy is only one use of the same skill. Dahmer describes clown technique as another influence because it encourages openness, responsiveness, and a kind of youthful innocence that can make even darker or stranger characters easier for an audience to connect with. The technique gives him a way to find vulnerability through movement instead of relying only on spoken explanation. That can become particularly useful when the character has an unusual relationship to the body or when the physical behavior needs to communicate something the dialogue does not.

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His solo theater work pushed that idea further. Dahmer wrote and starred in a one-person show that initially debuted at A.R.T. in Manhattan before a short run at the Vino Theatre in Brooklyn through Write Club Summer PlayFest. Working with director John Maria Gutierrez, Dahmer developed the piece through a physical devising process that asked him to move between different theatrical states and forms of movement. The performance included a physical-comedy dance sequence, an underwater sequence, and a robot sequence, each requiring a different relationship to the body.

Dahmer says some of those effects depended on movement abilities he had developed through years of dance and performance training. The result was a piece built around what the performer could physically communicate, with writing and movement developed together as parts of the same performance. That same physical awareness has followed him into screen work, including his role on Accused, which he identifies as another performance shaped heavily by movement. Across different projects, the physical demands change, but the underlying question remains similar: what does this person’s body reveal about who they are?

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The answer may involve posture, rhythm, stillness, muscle tension, or the way a character reacts physically before speaking. Dahmer says his dance background helps him notice those details more quickly because movement has been part of his training for years. It also gives him a larger range of physical options when a director asks for something unusual. That flexibility matters in television and film, where actors often arrive with prepared ideas and then have to change them quickly.

Source: Akari Alishio

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On set, those physical ideas remain flexible. Dahmer sees his job as bringing choices that a director can shape, adjust, or discard as the scene develops. “Sometimes the best thing I can bring is a physical choice that gives the director another option,” Dahmer says. “Then I have to be ready to throw it away and try something else if that serves the scene better.” The physical training becomes useful because it gives him more choices to draw from when the needs of a scene change.

For Dahmer, physical performance is less about showing athletic ability than about expanding the number of ways a character can communicate. A comic character can become funnier through rhythm and timing. A darker character can become more sympathetic through vulnerability in posture or movement. A nonhuman or physically unusual character can feel more believable when the body follows its own internal logic.