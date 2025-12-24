How Assisted Living Magazine Co-Founder Jeremy Clerc Impacts Senior Living By having transparent conversations about how his organization could help, Jeremy Clerc was able to develop a robust consultation and referral service. By Distractify Staff Published Dec. 23 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET Source: Jeremy Clerc

David Petersen, co-founder of Flexport, BuildZoom, and ImportGenius, also serves as the co-founder and chairman of Assisted Living Magazine, working alongside CEO and fellow co-founder Jeremy Clerc. Together, they are reimagining how seniors and their families navigate the aging process. Drawing on a unique technical background, Clerc leads the company’s mission to deliver practical, data-driven support for individuals facing the complexities of senior care, helping them make more confident and informed decisions.

Clerc’s Background in Tech

Having graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Science in Computing and Information Science, Clerc’s focus has been primarily on tech-driven enterprises. Although he previously worked at a fast-growing AI security company, he chose to move into the senior living sector despite having no prior connections to the industry.

Creating Opportunity in Senior Living

What Clerc lacked in experience, he has made up for in motivation; recognizing a clear gap in transparency, accessibility, and trust in senior care, he was determined to create change in an essential industry.

Today, Clerc and his team have dedicated themselves to understanding the industry and building Assisted Living Magazine, the fastest-growing senior living marketplace with over 5,000 senior living operators partnered.

“Our team does not come from a background in senior living or senior care,” Clerc explained. “We saw an industry that was deeply underserved, and an opportunity to create a free service for families and their loved ones that could change how seniors access the best care and resources in the country.”

Overcoming Industry Challenges

Of course, this lack of experience presents a unique challenge in the senior care industry. Most senior living operators already have referral partners and target customers, although many are unsatisfied with the current dynamics. Connecting with providers was paramount for Assisted Living Magazine’s success, so Clerc began meeting with them in person. By having transparent conversations about how his organization could help, Clerc was able to develop a robust consultation and referral service.

“Earning the trust of providers in the space was most important,” Clerc shared. “This started with traveling to meet them in person to understand where the divide was between them and their current referral partners, or their current target customer. We wanted to understand how we could build a process and service that truly benefited them and matched them with their ideal senior.”

Finding Success in Senior Care

By prioritizing real, transparent connections, Clerc’s venture has partnered with over 5,000 providers nationwide, achieving a 51% tour-to-move-in rate. Now, some of Assisted Living Magazine’s largest partners include Brookdale Senior Living, Atria Senior Living, and Sunrise Senior Living, amongst others.

Today, Assisted Living Magazine supports families and individuals by saving them time on scheduling processes, streamlining applications, and ensuring that each home offers its best price.

Additionally, the company assists families with selling residential homes and coordinating the moving process, offering practical support during what is often a stressful transition.

Ambition for the Future of Senior Living