How Daniel Matalon’s Boom Is Helping Creators and Startups Take Their Time Back Matalon is the founder of Boom, a Loom alternative free forever that lets users replace live meetings with short, shareable videos. By Distractify Staff Published Oct. 29 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET Source: Daniel Matalon

For decades, work culture has been dominated by meetings. Every project, every update, every decision has required people to show up live, often on someone else’s schedule. But Daniel Matalon, a Portugal-raised entrepreneur with a background in cinema and a long career in ad tech, believes that era is ending — and he built a platform that proves it.

Matalon is the founder of Boom, a Loom alternative free forever that lets users replace live meetings with short, shareable videos. The async video messaging app helps creators, freelancers, students, and entrepreneurs communicate efficiently without sacrificing their autonomy or focus.

“Time is the one asset we cannot recreate,” Matalon says. “But we waste it as if it were unlimited.” Because time is money, Boom also offers real cash rewards in Solana: the more meetings you replace, the more chances you have to win weekly prizes.

Boom’s mission is to change that. The free async video platform gives people a faster, clearer way to communicate — recording quick updates, using AI to generate scripts, and even applying AI dubbing in 30+ languages. It’s a platform built for creators, UX/UI designers, startups, and small businesses that value results over rituals.

Unlike Loom, Vidyard, or Descript, which keep advanced tools behind paywalls, Boom offers every feature free forever. That accessibility reflects Matalon’s belief that innovation shouldn’t be reserved for enterprise users. “We are building for the underserved — creators, students, and startups who need a Loom alternative free forever,” he explains. “Independent professionals who want to communicate better without wasting hours in meetings.”

Boom isn’t just another software platform — it’s a movement. While other tools lock premium features behind paywalls, Boom offers all of its core features for free. That’s right: recording, dubbing, editing, and AI-powered video enhancements are available to everyone, with no subscriptions, seat licenses, or hidden fees. Boom offers exciting rewards because we believe time is money. The more meetings you replace with async videos, the more time you save — and the more chances you have to win weekly prizes.

The tool’s use of AI goes beyond automation. Its AI video dubbing tool for creators enables instant translations, breaking down language barriers for global teams and freelancers working across time zones. A designer in Los Angeles can share a project update in Spanish, while a student in Tokyo can record a tutorial and instantly distribute it in English.

At its core, Boom is both a platform and a movement. It challenges traditional work structures that equate presence with productivity. For Matalon, the async model is not just about efficiency — it’s about empowerment. “Freedom is not just political,” he says. “It’s personal. It’s about owning your time.”

The timing couldn’t be better. Remote work, digital collaboration, and creative independence are now cornerstones of the modern economy. As workers push back against over-scheduled calendars and Zoom fatigue, Boom offers a path forward — one that respects creativity, focus, and autonomy.

Boom’s growing global community includes not only freelancers and developers but also entrepreneurs and small businesses adopting async communication as a default. For them, Boom is more than an app; it’s a productivity philosophy powered by AI and time awareness.