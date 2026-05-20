[SPOILER] Earns Gruesome Death on Season 5 Finale of 'The Boys' — Here's How By Ivy Griffith Updated May 20 2026, 4:17 p.m. ET Source: Prime Video

Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers from Season 5 of The Boys. Fans of The Boys are used to the nitty-gritty. The series doesn't shy away from graphic, well, anything. And certainly not graphic violence. But even with that in mind, Season 5 came in swinging hard.

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The finale left one major character dead in a gruesome end, leaving fans stunned. Here's what we know about how Homelander died, and perhaps more importantly, how he lost his powers in Season 5 of The Boys.

Source: Prime Video

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How did Homelander lose his powers in 'The Boys'?

If you haven't seen the Season 5 finale yet, you're in for a jaw-dropper. The whole season has been oversized, bringing cameos and delights to titillate fans. But it ended on a brutal note. At the end of Season 5, we see Anthony Starr's Homelander bite the dust in a completely gruesome and shocking way. So, what happened?

The Boys arrive at the White House, interrupting Homelander's speech on Easter as he ascends to the heavens in preparation to become a prophet. Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) break into the Oval Office as the scene descends into chaos and Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) joins the fray. Kimiko has some moments of inner turmoil before she uses her irradiated state to her advantage and blasts Homelander with her power, weakening him and rendering Butcher, Ryan, and Homelander powerless.

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Butcher takes the opportunity to ram a crowbar into Homelander's skill and split it open, quite clearly ending his life. It was a shockingly brutal moment, but pretty on par for the out-of-control Butcher.

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Here's what to know about that bloody 'The Boys' Season 5 finale.

Of course, Homelander wasn't the only casualty of Season 5. After Butcher killed Homelander, he was determined to make amends with Ryan, who rebuffed him. Butcher returned to Terror, his dog, to discover he had died, likely of natural causes.

Butcher had a little bit of a come apart over the series of events. And that's putting it mildly. At this point, he was determined to unleash a virus designed to kill all Supes forever. Luckily, Hughie intervened. Unfortunately, the only way to stop Butcher was to kill him.

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Source: Prime Video

After such a brutal season and final episode, it's easy to assume that things were going to end on that gruesome note. But we saw some moments of light and joy, as we watched Annie and Hughie prepare to welcome a baby together. We also got to watch Kimiko see Marseilles, MM reunite with his wife and daughter, and Ryan seemingly join MM's family.