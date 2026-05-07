The Reason Soldier Boy Hates Bombsight in ‘The Boys’ Goes Back 80 Years Bombsight’s resentment toward Soldier Boy runs much deeper than their fight over the V1. By Trisha Faulkner Published May 7 2026, 3:29 p.m. ET Source: Amazon Studios

For most of Season 5, Soldier Boy has talked about Bombsight like he’s the world’s most annoying coworker. So when the two finally came face-to-face in Episode 6, fans probably expected a brutal fight. What a lot of people didn’t expect was the weirdly emotional history lesson that came along with it.

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Because underneath all the punches, insults, and V1 drama, The Boys revealed that Soldier Boy and Bombsight’s issues with each other go back decades. Like … Literal decades. Honestly, their entire feud feels a lot less like a superhero rivalry and more like two deeply damaged men arguing over who was loved more 80 years ago. So, why exactly does Soldier Boy hate Bombsight? Keep reading for details on how the show explained their beef.

Source: Amazon Studios

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Why does Soldier Boy hate Bombsight? The answer is connected to Clara Vought.

At first, it seemed like Soldier Boy simply found Bombsight irritating. The show spent several episodes hinting that the two had a messy history together while working for Vought in its early years. But Episode 6 finally revealed the real reason things became so personal between them.

During their confrontation, Bombsight admits he spent years resenting Soldier Boy because everyone at Vought treated him like the perfect supe. More importantly, Bombsight specifically mentions Clara Vought — better known to fans as Stormfront — saying Soldier Boy was “everything they wanted us to be.” That line pretty much explains the entire dynamic.

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Source: Amazon Studios

Bombsight clearly saw Soldier Boy as the favorite from the beginning. According to a recap from The Nerdist, the episode strongly hints that Bombsight hated constantly being compared to him while also believing Clara admired Soldier Boy in a way she never admired anyone else. And honestly? It doesn’t exactly sound like Soldier Boy disagrees.

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Soldier Boy and Bombsight’s rivalry on ‘The Boys’ is surprisingly sad.

For a show that usually solves emotional problems with exploding bodies and lasers to the face, this whole storyline ended up feeling unexpectedly depressing. Bombsight spent decades carrying jealousy and bitterness toward Soldier Boy, while Soldier Boy himself seems weighed down by guilt over Clara and the person he became during Vought’s early years.

What makes the scene work so well is that neither of them really sounds fully angry anymore. Exhausted is probably the better word. Bombsight eventually admits he couldn’t live up to what Vought wanted from him, while Soldier Boy quietly acknowledges that he failed Clara too. Suddenly, their fight stops feeling like a battle over V1 and starts feeling more like two old men unpacking 80 years of unresolved emotional baggage. Which, to be fair, feels extremely on-brand for The Boys.

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The V1 fight also helps set up ‘Vought Rising.’

Another reason this storyline matters so much is that it’s clearly laying groundwork for Vought Rising, Amazon’s upcoming prequel series focused on the early days of Vought. Episode 6 finally gives viewers their first real look at Bombsight, played by Mason Dye, while also expanding on Clara Vought’s role in the company’s early experiments with V1. Fans already knew Soldier Boy had a complicated history with Stormfront, but Bombsight’s comments make it clear that rivalry and favoritism existed inside Vought long before Homelander was ever born.

Source: Amazon Studios

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The ending of the episode also changes things dramatically for Bombsight himself. After spending years holding onto the V1 in hopes that Golden Geisha would eventually agree to become immortal with him, he ultimately gives it up after Soldier Boy offers to remove his powers entirely.