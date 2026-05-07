Homelander Sparing The Legend in 'The Boys' Episode 6 Sparked Tons of Theories "I think he has this weakness for paternal figures in his life." By Amy Coleman Published May 7 2026, 1:22 p.m. ET Source: Prime Video

On Prime Video's The Boys, Homelander is not exactly known for restraint. That is part of why one moment in Season 5, Episode 6 immediately stood out to viewers.

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So why did Homelander spare The Legend? The scene caught fans off guard because it involved a character many assumed would not survive the encounter, especially once Homelander realized he had been manipulated. Let's look at what happened.

Source: Prime Video

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Why did Homelander spare The Legend? Their shared history played a major role.

The moment was not random. The series used the interaction to show that Homelander still has lingering emotional connections to certain people from his past. The Legend, also known as Chet Vanderbilt, was tied to Vought’s earlier years and had known Homelander long before many of the show’s current events unfolded. That history created a different dynamic than the ones Homelander usually has with people around him.

Instead of reacting purely with rage, the scene suggested that familiarity and nostalgia briefly outweighed his natural instinct toward violence. The interaction was less about punishment and more about validation. Throughout the series, Homelander has shown that he desperately wants approval and emotional recognition, even while terrifying the people around him. This tapped into that same vulnerability.

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This makes you really think how Homelander would’ve turned out if Legend were in charge of Vought instead of Stillwell. Cuz from the beginning he’s always had someone stroking his ego (sexually too) or scolding him whenever times were tough.



But here: he just receives wise… https://t.co/Ol69WPl1nb — Gianna Michaels 2nd Stan Account (@TheBlkAdmiral) May 7, 2026 Source: X/@TheBlkAdmiral

Rather than viewing him as an immediate threat, Homelander appeared to see someone who understood where he came from and what Vought turned him into. According to ScreenRant, showrunner Eric Kripke explained that the moment was designed to reveal more complexity within Homelander’s character. "You're absolutely right about the paternal figures," Eric explained. "I think he has this weakness for paternal figures in his life — Soldier Boy, Edgar, Legend — and he cannot bring himself to kill them. I think that's a big part of it."

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Fans immediately started debating what the scene really meant.

Viewers quickly began analyzing why Homelander chose not to kill The Legend when he had eliminated other characters for far less. Some interpreted the moment as weakness or sentimentality, while others saw it as a reminder that Homelander values people who reinforce his self-image.

"Legend talked to him like a father. That’s all Homelander ever wanted, and that’s why he let him go," one fan wrote on X, before another added, "Influenced by The Legend, Homelander wants to be a movie star again so he can be liked by people and gives up on his plan of world domination."

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legend talked to him like a father ❤️

that’s all homelander ever wanted and that’s why he let him go pic.twitter.com/hLhDgC97m3 — J𝐀NE𝜗𝜚.˚𐙚💞 (@Blonddieee_) May 6, 2026

Part of what made the moment stand out is how unusual it felt within the world of The Boys. Homelander has repeatedly shown that he can become violently unpredictable when he feels insulted, betrayed, or emotionally cornered. That history conditioned viewers to expect the worst when tensions rose with The Legend. Instead, the scene moved in a completely different direction, which made the choice feel even more significant.

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It also reinforced one of the show’s biggest themes. Homelander may be terrifying, but he is still deeply shaped by insecurity, approval, and the people who helped define his identity. That complexity is part of what makes scenes like this stand out so much within The Boys.