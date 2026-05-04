Why Did Homelander Kill His No. 1 Fan, Firecracker, in 'The Boys'? She could have escaped with her life, albeit without a spot in The Seven, but she tried to change Homelander's mind instead. By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 4 2026, 9:45 a.m. ET Source: Prime Video

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 5 of The Boys. By now, fans of The Boys aren't exactly worried about Homelander being too slow to react. The increasingly unhinged Supe is known for his narcissism and impulsiveness, making his never-ending killing spree unsurprising to say the least.

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That said, in a shocking twist, Homelander turned on his biggest supporter — arguably, the last person who still truly believed in him on any level — Firecracker. Not only did the leader of The Seven kill Firecracker, but he did so in a particularly unceremonious way. Now, fans are left to wonder — why did Homelander kill Firecracker, even after she gave a speech praising him?

Source: Prime Video

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Why did Homelander kill Firecracker in 'The Boys'?

Firecracker's demise serves as a cautionary tale of what happens when you essentially sell your soul for another person's sake. It's hardly a coincidence that the religious Supe met her demise shortly after lying about her childhood Reverend, and his Church. On a karmic level, she had it coming from that moment. Symbolically, she "threw away" her beliefs by disposing of her beloved Jesus figurine in the trash.

In term's of Homelander's mindset, Firecracker hit a little too close to home when begging for her job. She could have escaped with her life, albeit without a spot in The Seven, but she tried to change Homelander's mind instead. In her speech, Firecracker noted that she was the only one who truly believed in Homelander, while everyone else just followed along either out of fear or wanting something from him.

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Source: Prime Video

Rather than confront the uncomfortable truths Firecracker presented him with, Homelander decided to literally kill the messenger instead. As far as he was concerned, she had betrayed him by doubting him. Although Firecracker's speech about how she believed in him was well-spoken and convincing (shoutout to Valorie Curry's flawless acting), Homelander is basically a walking lie detector test, and he knew she'd lost faith in him.

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In his mind, her staying alive meant there's someone in the world who could see through Homelander's BS and had the courage to verbalize the fact that others saw through him too.

Source: Prime Video

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What showrunners had to say:

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke told TVLine, "We always knew he was going to kill Firecracker, maybe as long back as when we introduced the character. It's the most predictable pattern in the world, which is Trump demanding ultimate allegiance, making someone compromise every value they've ever had, and then kicking them out into the cold." He then went on to compare Firecracker to prominent former Trump supporters Marjorie Taylor Greene and Megyn Kelly.