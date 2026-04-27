There's a New 'The Boys' Fan Theory — Is Stormfront Homelander's Mother? While there's certainly a lot pointing to the theory, 'The Boys' showrunners have given fans reasons to doubt their pointed hints. By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 27 2026, 9:40 a.m. ET Source: Prime Video

Fans of The Boys know how much the showrunners love to send us down various rabbit holes. They often tease plot twists that don't always come true the way they hinted. It's a strategy many scriptwriters use to keep fans engaged and talking about the show, even between episodes.

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Well, there's a new The Boys fan theory floating around, and given the ick factor involved, we're sincerely hoping it's not true. The belief is that Stormfront is Homelander's mother. We'll go over all the evidence for this theory, and counter-arguments, and let you decide whether or not this is a rabbit hole worth going down.

Source: Prime Video

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Stormfront is Homelander's mother — 'The Boys' fan theory, explained.

To say Homelander has mommy issues would be the understatement of the century. Adding to the Supe's problems is the fact that he may have had a romantic relationship with his mom. Hear us out...

We know that Homelander was created in a lab. We also know Stormfront and Soldier Boy were the first two successful Supes. Soldier Boy is Homelander's dad, so wouldn't it make sense that Stormfront is his mom? The two original Supes even had a romantic relationship!

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Source: Prime Video

Another indicator of Homelander's potential parents is Soldier Boy's reaction when he learned that Stormfront and Homelander slept together. Soldier Boy seemed quite disturbed by that fact, and we don't think that's just because he had a relationship with the Supe.

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While most people would be grossed out by the idea of having the same romantic partner as their child, Soldier Boy expressly pursued Firecracker solely because he thought she and Homelander were an item. Therefore, we think his reaction to the Homelander-Stormfront romance was coming from a different place.

Source: Prime Video

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It's also worth noting that in the original The Boys comics, Stormfront's genetic sample was used to create Homelander. That said, the show routinely deviates from its inspiration and has even done so with Stormfront herself, as the character is a man in the comics.

Lastly, another data point contributing to this theory is the fact that Homelander's powers are a combination of Soldier Boy's strength and Stormfront's flight — the latter of which the script pointedly mentioned Soldier Boy does not possess.

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Not everyone is convinced...

Source: Prime Video

While many fans seem to agree with this theory, some are saying it's yet another misdirect. We know The Boys showrunners love to mess with their fans (see how they sent us all down a Black Noir rabbit hole, just to mock us with an incredibly anticlimactic reveal). Furthermore, the whole idea of the guy with the mommy issues accidentally sleeping with his mother is all just a little too on the nose. Many believe all these hints are yet another red herring.

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There's also the issue that if Stormfront were Homelander's mother, she would know it. Why would she continue to sleep with him anyway? Why wouldn't she tell him? Especially given the Supe's Nazi past, you would think she'd be proud to tell the world she helped create Homelander, who is, arguably, the most powerful Supe of all time.

Source: Prime Video

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Lastly, that revelation wouldn't really add a whole lot to the story at this point. Stormfront is supposedly dead, and Homelander's mind is already so far gone that he may not even care that he'd slept with his mother. Furthermore, this is the final season of The Boys, so there isn't even time for this discovery to have a significant impact on Homelander's character arc. Receiving this information so late in the game wouldn't really add anything at all.