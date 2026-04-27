Fans of 'The Boys' Want to Know — What Happened to Clara Vought, and Has She Been Shown? She went by a different name back then and is often referenced by various monikers, depending on who is speaking about her. By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 27 2026, 9:58 a.m. ET Source: Prime Video

There's so much happening with the characters in The Boys universe, you'd be forgiven for losing track of them all. We've got people changing their names, gaining and losing abilities, dying and coming back to life, and impersonating others. It's nearly impossible to keep everyone straight!

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Understandably, fans are having trouble figuring out who Clara Vought is and whether or not we've seen her on the show. We know she's the wife of Compound V founder Frederick Vought, but what was her role, and what exactly happened to her?

Source: Prime Video

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Who is Clara Vought in 'The Boys,' and what happened to her?

We've actually seen Clara Vought a lot in the series, as she was a major character in earlier seasons. However, she went by a different name back then and is often referenced by various monikers throughout the series, depending on who is speaking about her. Clara is Adele, aka Liberty, aka Stormfront, one of the former members of The Seven.

Clara was a member of the Nazi Party in 1930s Germany. She believed in her husband's ambitions to create a master race of superheroes and took Compound V as the first experiment of the substance. Once she was a Supe, Clara went by Liberty as her superhero name. She also changed her actual name from Clara to Adele, presumably to escape her Nazi-related past and to avoid being found out.

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Source: Prime Video

After she was outed as a racist due to attacking a Black man, Vought re-branded Liberty and reintroduced her as an entirely new Supe — Stormfront. It's that version of Clara that we meet in The Boys, and who becomes a major character in the series.

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What was Stormfront's fate?

As for Stormfront, she has supposedly met her demise, although you can never really know in The Boys ... After an epic battle, the Supe was left severely injured and barely alive. She tried to convince Homelander of her beliefs, but was unsuccessful. Given her condition and the fact that she couldn't use Homelander to push her views, Stormfront felt she and her ideology had finally been defeated, and she took her own life.

Source: Prime Video

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Here's where 'The Boys' fans will see Clara next.

The Boys showrunners are currently working on another addition to the universe, with a prequel series called Vought Rising. The show will explore Vought's origins in the 1950s and follow Soldier Boy and Stormfront as the very first Supes. Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash, who play the aforementioned villains in The Boys, will reprise their roles, and the actors have been enjoying hyping fans up for the show. Per Deadline, Aya has promised viewers that the prequel will be "insanely good."