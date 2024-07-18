Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Prime Video > The Boys The Cat's out of the Bag: [SPOILER] Is Back and Ready to Stir up Trouble in 'The Boys' "You gotta be f–king kidding me," Homelander mutters as he discovers that Soldier Boy is, in fact, still alive. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 18 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Prime Video

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Season 4 finale of The Boys. Sure, Season 4 of The Boys is chock-full of familiar faces, but there are also some notable absences. Now that the Season 4 finale is available to stream on Prime Video, it's evident that one major character is absent from the season: Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott).

As you may recall, Queen Maeve loses her powers in the Season 3 finale while stopping Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) from killing the Boys. She later goes into hiding. Speaking of Soldier Boy, the burning question remains: Does the non-aging Supe make an appearance in Season 4 of The Boys, or is he gone for good? Keep scrolling to find out!

Source: Prime Video

So, is Soldier Boy in Season 4 of 'The Boys'?

Ahead of the Season 4 premiere of The Boys, speculation among fans was rampant regarding Soldier Boy's potential appearance. On Jan. 10, 2024, a woman named Natalie (@livelyackles) took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a photo of Jensen Ackles in a black baseball hat adorned that reads "The Boys Season 4" on the side.

At the time, it was simply a rumor that Jensen would reprise his role as Soldier Boy in Season 4 of The Boys. However, with all eight episodes now released, the question has been definitively answered: Yes, Soldier Boy appears in Season 4 of The Boys.

Source: Prime Video

The Season 4 finale features a mid-credits scene, in which Homelander (Antony Starr) discovers that Soldier Boy is still alive. Entering a room with President Calhoun, Homelander confronts him, asking, "How long have you known?" Calhoun responds, "Only since this morning's classified briefing," before walking out of view.

Homelander stands with his arms folded behind his back, his expression betraying a mix of fear and intrigue as he gazes toward something off-camera, clearly troubled by what Calhoun is showing him.

"You were my first call, hand to God," Calhoun interjects, meeting Homelander's fierce gaze. Homelander's discontent is palpable as he descends a staircase, and it's then we see a cryo-chamber containing someone. "You gotta be f–king kidding me," Homelander mutters, moving closer to the chamber's side. "This whole time."

Bending down to peer inside, Homelander's demeanor shifts slightly, his face showing a complex array of emotions as the camera pans to the chamber. Sinister music begins to play, underscoring the unsettling revelation: Soldier Boy is indeed inside the chamber. In the clip's final seconds, the camera zooms in on Homelander, who almost looks... relieved? That's very interesting.

What lies in store for Soldier Boy is anyone's guess, but one thing's guaranteed: When he finally wakes up, all hell will break loose once more.