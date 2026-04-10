"How Do You React?" CNN Error Sparks Panic With False Michael J. Fox Death Story “It's kinda sick that news networks have ready-to-go articles for when celebrities die," one fan said. By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 10 2026, 10:57 a.m. ET Source: MEGA Michael J. Fox

A CNN post titled "Remembering the Life of Actor Michael J. Fox” spread panic across the "Back to the Future" star's fandom. Fans were left bamboozled as there had been no other reports confirming that the actor had passed. The news outlet quietly removed the article and the video attached to it moments later upon realizing their mistake.

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The actor’s representative told TMZ that Fox "is doing great. He was at PaleyFest LA yesterday. He went on stage and gave interviews." The media house later released a statement, saying that the piece was published by mistake and confirmed that it has apologized to the actor and his family. “The package was published in error; we have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family.”

Source: MEGA Michael J. Fox with wife Tracy Pollan

Michael J. Fox has limited his public appearances and acting gigs owing to Parkinson's disease. He retired in 2020 due to speech and memory challenges that he faces..He was diagnosed back in 1990 when he was 29 years of age. However, he didn’t announce the news until 1998.

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Michael J. Fox's Cheeky Response After CNN Falsely Declared Him Dead

The actor has since dedicated his time to spreading awareness about Parkinson's disease and has contributed to related research by founding The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in 2000, which has funded more than $2 billion in research.

Since his retirement, Fox has appeared before the camera a few times. He appeared in his 2023 documentary "Still" and has acted in "The Good Fight " and "Shrinking.” He has also taken up a few voice acting roles.

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Michael J. Fox speaks out after CNN sparked a death scare by releasing a video titled “Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox.” The network said it was an "error."



“How do you react when you turn on the TV and CNN is reporting your death?" Fox asked his followers on social… pic.twitter.com/r7PeuofiN7 — Variety (@Variety) April 9, 2026 Source: X CNN falsely reports that Michael J. Fox is dead SOURCE: X/VARIETY

Fox has also taken a cheeky jibe at CNN for the false reporting. Taking to his Threads account, the actor jokingly wrote, “How do you react when you turn on the TV, and CNN is reporting your death?”

He then jokingly added that he had a few options he could have opted for upon finding the news of his own death. He said, “Do you…A) switch to MNSBC, or whatever they are calling themselves these days, (B) Pour scalding hot water on your lap, if it hurts your fine, (C) Call your wife, hopefully she’s concerned but reassuring, (D) Relax, they do this once every year, (E) Ask yourself (what is going on)”

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Fox concluded his post by confirming that he is doing okay. “I thought the world was ending, but apparently it’s just me, and I’m ok. Love, Mike.”

Uncertainty about Michael's well-being stirred after CNN shared an article and video titled "Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox." There were no reports of his passing ... and the post has since been taken down. pic.twitter.com/qOjINLQM1E — TMZ (@TMZ) April 8, 2026 Source: X CNN post about Michael J. Fox's death left fans confused SOURCE: X/TMZ

Social media users didn’t hide their disappointment in CNN for publishing a news report about the death of a beloved celebrity without checking their sources. Many agreed that CNN may have prematurely published the post.