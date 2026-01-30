Alisyn Camerota Now: Where the Former CNN Anchor Landed After Leaving the Network From early mornings on cable news to a quieter but powerful next chapter, Alisyn Camerota’s path took a sharp turn. By Amy Coleman Published Jan. 30 2026, 10:24 a.m. ET Source: X/@kylenabecker

For years, Alisyn Camerota was a familiar face in American living rooms, guiding viewers through breaking news, political chaos, and cultural flashpoints with calm authority. Whether anchoring major CNN programs or moderating high-profile interviews, she built a reputation as a steady presence in an unpredictable media landscape. Her voice became closely associated with cable news at its most intense.

That’s why questions about Alisyn Camerota now continue to surface. After stepping away from CNN, many wondered whether she was leaving television entirely or simply choosing a different direction. The answer, as it turns out, is less about disappearing and more about reclaiming control over how and where her voice is used. Here's what she's been up to.

Alisyn Camerota is now focused on storytelling beyond daily cable news.

After decades in broadcast journalism, Alisyn has shifted her focus away from the nonstop churn of cable news toward longer-form storytelling. Rather than anchoring daily programs, she has leaned into projects that allow for reflection, depth, and personal perspective. This change marked a clear pivot from reacting to headlines toward shaping narratives on her own terms.

She has spoken openly about wanting space to tell stories that do not fit neatly into a news cycle. That includes writing, speaking engagements, and selective media appearances that align with her interests rather than a fixed broadcast schedule.

Why did Alisyn Camerota leave CNN after so many years on air?

So why did Alisyn leave CNN, especially given how visible she was at the network? According to her own statements, the decision was not tied to a single dramatic exit or controversy. Instead, it reflected a growing desire to step away from the relentless pace of cable news and focus on work that felt more sustainable.

Alisyn didn't give a specific reason for leaving, but her departure was framed as her personal choice, not a forced decision. According to TVInsider, she said about her exit, "I’ll just share this bit of wisdom. New horizons are great when you’re ready for them. There have been times in my life when I was not ready to leave a place that I loved, and that was really sad and really hard. But I think I'm ready to leave this place that I’ve loved.”

While she no longer appears on CNN, she has not disappeared from public life. She continues to engage with audiences and tell stories. According to People, she also wrote a memoir called Combat Love that tells the story of her life. She said, “I realized in writing the book that I was in survival mode for many years. Just going from emergency to emergency." In January 2026, she joined the Scripps News network as a special events anchor.