Are the Rumors That Lawyer Laura Coates Is Set to Leave CNN Actually True? The anchor has been a legal analyst for the network for years. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 30 2025, 10:06 a.m. ET

People leave the world of television news all the time. Whether they work at CNN or another network, people leave their jobs for better opportunities or because they were let go all the time. Still, because TV personalities have large followings, that transition can sometimes be difficult for members of the audience.

Recently, rumors have begun to swirl that chief legal analyst Laura Coates is leaving CNN. As the rumors began to circulate online, many wanted to know whether they were true. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Is Laura Coates leaving CNN?

The posts suggesting that Laura Coates is leaving CNN have gained traction online, but there doesn't seem to be any truth behind them. In her latest Instagram post, she's promoting her duties as one of the co-hosts of a New Year's Eve program for the network, and her bio on Instagram still includes information about her CNN show. All of that seems to suggest that Laura is not planning to leave the network anytime soon.

The posts swirling online don't appear to be coming from reputable sources and suggest that Laura was surprising audiences by announcing her departure. "Laura Coates makes a surprise announcement that she’s leaving CNN — and her final day has been confirmed," one such post explains. There's no sourcing in the post, and as we already said, Laura has not said anything to suggest she's planning a departure.

These kinds of posts circulate occasionally on platforms like CNN precisely because they generate so much interest and speculation. It's worth remembering, though, that posts like these, especially when they're coming from an outlet you don't recognize, can often be simple clickbait or engagement fodder. Before you share these kinds of posts, you should make sure the information in them is factually accurate.

Laura has her own show with CNN.

Although CNN is no longer as dominant in the world of cable news as it once was, Laura has a pretty prestigious position with the network. She's been hosting Laura Coates Live since 2023, and she seems to have developed a pretty distinct brand during her time at CNN, even as she has also been regularly called upon to share her legal expertise.

While it's not inconceivable that Laura could find a better opportunity somewhere else, there are plenty of people with their own shows on CNN who have been there for years precisely because CNN is among the best places to be if you're in the world of journalism. At least publicly, Laura has expressed nothing but gratitude for her time with CNN.