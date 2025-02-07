Amara Walker Announces Departure from CNN: "I'm Excited About All That Is to Come" "I'm excited about all that is to come and the opportunities that lie ahead." By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 7 2025, 3:18 p.m. ET Source: X / @AmaraCNN

In recent months, several CNN employees have left the network, with the latest being Emmy-winning anchor and correspondent, Amara Walker. She announced her departure on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Amara Walker, known for co-anchoring CNN This Morning Weekend, had been with the network for over a decade. So, why did she leave CNN? Here's what we know so far.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Amara Walker leave CNN?

In a statement to Deadline, Amara Walker explained that her decision to leave CNN was partially driven by a desire to explore new opportunities. She shared, "I've decided to seize on this moment of change in our industry and take a hiatus from TV news. I'm a journalist at heart, but I have other professional passions as well. The timing couldn't be better to embark on the next chapter."

Amara also revealed that she has "other professional goals" that she's eager to pursue, which had been difficult to focus on due to her "full-time commitment to a breaking news TV schedule." She added, "I'm excited about all that is to come and the opportunities that lie ahead."

Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on her decade-long career at CNN, Amara expressed gratitude, saying, "In my 10 years with CNN, I've had the privilege of working on nearly all of its platforms, as an anchor for CNN, CNN International, and CNN Max, and also as a correspondent. "Winning an Emmy Award recently was the icing on the cake," she stated. "I felt this is the right time to take this step."

Article continues below advertisement

In response to her departure, a CNN spokesperson praised the anchor for her impressive contributions, calling her a "wonderful and deeply respected colleague." "In Amara's more than 10-year distinguished and award-winning career at CNN, she has helmed numerous breaking news stories from the anchor desk and reported from the field on major events across the U.S.," they said. "She's been a wonderful and deeply respected colleague at CNN. We know she will continue to find success in her new pursuits."

Amara Walker joined CNN in 2014.

Throughout her time at CNN, Amara Walker played a significant role in also anchoring CNN Newsroom on both CNN Max and CNN International. She was also a key figure in the network's coverage of major breaking news events around the world, including the crisis in Venezuela, protests in Hong Kong, and the devastating fire that destroyed part of Paris' iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.

Article continues below advertisement

Amara and her team's outstanding reporting earned her an Emmy Award for her coverage of the Israel-Hamas war, adding to a series of international crises she has reported on over the years.