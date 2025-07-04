How Does Megatron Work at Universal Studios? The Feisty Villain Steals Hearts with Every Joke "Why did you bring me an unconscious baby?!" By Ivy Griffith Published July 4 2025, 1:31 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @JustCall MeVee

If you've been to Universal Studios in the past few years, you've been able to enjoy a few major franchises. Among them: Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, Seuss Landing and, of course, Transformers.

Article continues below advertisement

While the Wizarding World of Harry Potter may draw attention with a wand shop, cups of butterbeer, a fire-breathing dragon, and some uncomfortably attractive Death Eaters, Transformers offers something that steals the whole show at Universal: Megatron. This feisty and sharp-tongued villain has become a surprisingly beloved character after endless videos of him lovingly roasting Universal guests went viral. But how does Megatron work? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

How does Megatron work at Universal Studios?

If you walk up to Megatron's domain, you'll see the Transformers archway and the towering robot, gleaming panels contrasting sharply with parts that look cobbled together or repaired in testament to a true-to-movie rendition of the series' most famous villain. But the alien-robot is more than just a good-looking piece of decor. He's a moving, talking, roasting machine.

Whenever someone strays too close to Megatron or is so bold as to try to take a picture with him, the Decepticon will turn his attention on the unwitting park attendee and find something to roast about them. All in good fun, of course. But how does it work? Universal is pretty mum on the mechanics behind Megatron and the other Transformers characters who stroll the area, but we can take a few guesses.

Article continues below advertisement

It appears as though Megatron is manned by a person wearing the Decepticon as a suit or puppet. Megatron is able to stroll freely in a designated flat area, so there is almost certainly someone inside, moving the robot. It's unclear whether they have an actual line-of-sight or look through a digital screen, but they can definitely see what's going on around them. According to fan pages maintained on Transformers, voice act Josh Petersdorf is one of the voice actors behind Megatron at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

Some of Megatron's best lines are heartwarming and hilarious.

While we don't know exactly who mans the suit or how it all works, we do know one thing: Megatron is pretty funny. And, at times, heartwarming. Megatron is known for recognizing park goers who are regulars and takes time out of his playful roasts to be kind to people in wheelchairs or people who seem to be struggling with the heat.

Article continues below advertisement

In one video, a father tries to pose for a selfie in front of Megatron while holding his sleeping infant on his shoulder. Megatron tries to get the baby's attention, marveling that the infant can sleep through the noise and hubbub. He quips, "Why did you bring me an unconscious baby?" as onlookers laugh. In another video, a person dressed in emo/goth clothing approaches for a photo, and Megatron exclaims, "You're the reason why that Hot Topic at Citywalk is still in business!"

Article continues below advertisement

And in one heartwarming video, a woman pulls up to Megatron in an electric wheelchair, then stands with help to get a photo with the Decepticon. Megatron playfully says, "I like your wheels." When the woman stands, he marvels, "From wheels to walking, your transformation to Decepticon is coming along." In another, a 9-year-old cancer survivor meets Megatron. For once, he has no jokes, admiring the young girl's courage. He demotes his Lieutenant, Starscream, promoting the young girl in his place.