Ser Criston Cole's Fate Is Already Sealed in 'House of the Dragon'

This article contains spoilers for the book Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin and House of the Dragon Season 2. Less than halfway through Season 2 of House of the Dragon and it's already clear that Ser Criston Cole is going to be a key player in the Dance of the Dragons. Once seemingly only the consort to Princess Rhaenyra, the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard and now hand to King Aegon II has been doing some scheming to get back at his former lover.

It's clear that not all of Ser Criston's moves are done solely to keep Aegon on the throne, as his hatred of Rhaenyra becomes more palpable with his brash and often ill-planned strategies (like sending Arryk to kill Rhaenyra). Viewers who are rooting for Rhaenyra's campaign for the Iron Throne are already wondering when and how we'll see Ser Criston die — so how long do we have to wait to see his demise?

How does Ser Criston Cole die in 'House of the Dragon'? The book has some clues.

Though Ser Criston has yet to die in House of the Dragon, George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood promises the vengeful knight will not have the hero's death he hopes for. In the book, Ser Criston leads a team of soldiers to take over Harrenhal, which has been flying the blacks' flag since Daemon (easily) took control of the castle. By this point, well into the Dance of the Dragons, Daemon has managed to rally an army at the Riverlands base.

In the book, Ser Criston is killed during a discussion between him and three members of the blacks' forces following the Butcher’s Ball. Though Ser Criston attempts to negotiate mercy for his men before offering to singlehandedly fight all three of his opponents for their right to walk away, he is killed by the commanders. He receives three arrows, one in the stomach, one in the neck, and one through his chest, killing him.