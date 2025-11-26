Everyone Wants to Know How SteveWillDoIt Makes His Money — Including Logan Paul "How do you have so much money?" By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 26 2025, 11:05 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Impaulsive

Influencer SteveWillDoIt, who’s often recognized for his affiliation with the NELK Boys, is presumed to have a ton of money. Like, a lot. The trouble is, many people, including Logan Paul, can’t understand how he makes it.

After all, he’s not exactly a NELK member, and being banned from YouTube (though he’s since been allowed back on) definitely interfered with him raking in the dough. Yet somehow, he’s managed to drop $18 million at Timepiece and casually give away thousands and thousands of dollars to regular people both on and off camera. So, how does SteveWillDoIt make his money? Here’s what he said.

How does SteveWillDoIt make his money?

SteveWillDoIt apparently makes all of his money because, simply put, “I’m that [n-word]. Straight up. Mic drop, that’s it.” That’s the response he gave Logan Paul and Mike Majlak when he appeared on a November 2025 episode of their Impaulsive podcast.

Not only has Steve managed to make a return to YouTube, with new videos dropping Dec. 24, 2025 (and hopefully keeping his account in good standing this time), but he says he has so much money because of the authentic relationships he’s built over the years.

During the episode, Logan pressed him nonstop to break down where his earnings actually come from. And while Steve kind of beat around the bush instead of giving a straight answer, he basically chalked it up to being “a pioneer in the gambling space,” adding, “I’m a connoisseur in relationships.” Steve kept attributing his millions to being “the best person on planet Earth.” That, plus the contracts he lands.

At one point, he explained that if he’s signed to a contract and paid for four story posts, he’ll post 16 and genuinely use the product. Mike also tried to explain how Steve makes his money, saying a lot of it comes from contracts tied to sports and casinos, though Steve quickly jumped in with, “and people… and the connection.”

In addition to making money from fans and supporters, because he’s so “real” and “authentic,” and apparently, according to Mike, there are tons of people out there just like Steve supporting him, Steve also suggested he earns money from gambling at Red Rock.

He’s also launching a new reality TV series, Convict Kitchen, which he says already has a pilot shot. The concept brings together formerly incarcerated culinary experts to elevate prison food. Oh, and because Steve gives so much money away, he claims that helps him earn more too, following the whole “if you give, you shall receive” mantra.

Is SteveWillDoIt still with the NELK Boys?