"Weaponized Incompetence" — Husband Puts Groceries Away in Fridge While Still Inside Bags By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 12 2024, Published 9:16 a.m. ET

A woman's post about the way her husband decided to store their groceries inside their refrigerator has culminated in a litany of verbal castigations against the man. The clip, which was uploaded by @thevillanuevafam_ account on TikTok went viral, raking in over 772,000 views on the popular social media application.

"Anyone else's husband put groceries away like this..." the TikToker writes in a text overlay of the video which begins with her opening the refrigerator to show off bags of groceries stuffed inside — still in the plastic bags her husband carried them out of the store in.

She adds in a text overlay of the video: "He really put powdered tea and salt inside the fridge." Tons of commenters who replied to the video had varying opinions on her husband's grocery-storing methodology. One person claimed that this was a surefire case of "weaponized incompetence," i.e. the phenomenon of doing a job poorly, on purpose, so they don't get asked to do it again.

"Girl no, I hope this is a joke. If not, y’all got to have a serious talk about this weaponized incompetence," they wrote. It seems like a lot of folks weren't happy that the stay-at-home mom's blue-collar husband thought it was okay to simply toss bags of groceries inside the fridge this way.

"If he asked what was for dinner i’d tell him to go dig through the bags," one said suggesting a way she could get back at her husband for the food-in-bags-in-fridge slight. It was an idea that several folks in the comments section of the video had: "I would keep it just like that- the Hunger Games have started."

Someone else reinforced the idea that, no, there aren't a lot of other people who put their groceries away in this fashion: "No! Literally no one else!" Another echoed that sentiment, penning: "You have had an original experience my dear"

Source: TikTok | @thevillanuevafam_

And then others said that this type of behavior wouldn't fly in their home: "Nope, mine enjoys peace in our home. He knows my level of crazy too well" they wrote.

Someone else replied: "I would loose my mind all my screws out" "Um I would go FERRRAALLLLL," another remarked. If you scroll through Reddit's AITA sub (Am I the a**hole) there are plenty of instances of married couples expressing their ire with a significant other for not sharing in household chores / duties.

And there are several media outlets, like The New York Post, that have cited how folks have decided to split up due to the fact that they thought there wasn't a shared contribution when it came to the upkeep of their shared domiciles.

Source: TikTok | @thevillanuevafam_

Oddly enough, however, another that was published online included data gathered from a subset of couples who experienced disproportionately higher levels of divorce if they split their chores evenly. That's "according to studies done at Oslo and Akershus University College of Applied Sciences in Norway."

"Surprisingly, the studies showed that the divorce rate among couples who share the chores equally was 50 percent higher than among those where the wife does the majority of the work. The researchers were under the impression that having clearly defined roles would lead to fewer arguments. They also equated doing housework to equality in the home."

These conflicted bits of information could suggest that there really isn't much of a correlation between whether or not a clear division of chores between a husband and wife could be a regional based gripe — maybe sharing chores in Norway leads to the dissolution of relationships, or the people involved in that study had issues that extended far beyond whether or not someone took out of the trash on time.

Source: TikTok | @thevillanuevafam_

While digging through the comments of @thevillanuevafam_'s TikTok video, there was a user on the application who, in fact, did state they were familiar with the bag-in-the-refrigerator technique, but conceded that this was only ever used in very specific scenarios.

"My fiance and I have done this but only when we're about to leave again for extended periods and want cold stuff to stay cold but have no time," they wrote.

What do you think? Is putting the groceries inside of the refrigerator like this an unforgivable move that would cause serious issues in your relationship like so many other people mentioned?

Source: TikTok | @thevillanuevafam_