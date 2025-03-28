Distractify
How Lior Pozin Turned a Simple Idea Into a Multi-Million-Dollar Business

Pozin’s journey from teenage seller to CEO is proof that the right idea, paired with automation, can scale into something massive.

Fifteen years ago, Lior Pozin was just another high school student looking for ways to make money. But a simple observation — the same product selling for different prices on different platforms — led him to dropshipping before it even had a name.

He listed products on eBay, purchased them from lower-cost sites only when he had a sale, and kept the profit.

From Manual Work to Automation

After high school, Pozin worked as a freelance developer, using his skills to make dropshipping easier. He soon realized that other sellers needed the same solution. In 2016, he launched AutoDS, a software platform that automates every step of the dropshipping process. Now, AutoDS:

  • Helps 100,000+ e-commerce entrepreneurs
  • Processes over $200 million annually
  • Has a global team of 200+ employees

A Vision for the Future

Pozin’s journey from teenage seller to CEO is proof that the right idea, paired with automation, can scale into something massive.

Pozin is making efforts to help more people like himself start from nothing and really succeed in the online business world. His goal is to inspire and help as many entrepreneurs as possible.

