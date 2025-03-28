how-lior-pozin-turned-a-simple-idea-into-a-multi-million-dollar-business

Pozin’s journey from teenage seller to CEO is proof that the right idea, paired with automation, can scale into something massive.

Fifteen years ago, Lior Pozin was just another high school student looking for ways to make money. But a simple observation — the same product selling for different prices on different platforms — led him to dropshipping before it even had a name.

He listed products on eBay, purchased them from lower-cost sites only when he had a sale, and kept the profit.