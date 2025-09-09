'Hollow Knight: Silksong' Is FINALLY Here, and Sales and Reviews Show the Game Was Worth Waiting For "After I rolled credits on 'Silksong,' I was mashing my controller to get back into the game and immediately clear out the whole map." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 9 2025, 1:47 p.m. ET Source: Team Cherry

Fans of Hollow Knight were thrilled when they discovered that the long-promised DLC was going to become its own game: Hollow Knight: Silksong. But they were a little less thrilled when the release date for Silksong just kept getting pushed back. And back. And back. Finally, the game arrived.

Article continues below advertisement

After years of anticipation and wonder about what Silksong would look like, players finally got their hands on it. And boy did they have some big feelings about the game. Here's what we know about how many copies of the game sold as well as what reviews looked like after the long-awaited game finally came home to roost.

Source: Team Cherry

Article continues below advertisement

How many copies of 'Silksong' sold?

After years of anticipation and wondering whether Silksong was even real at all, fans finally got their hands on the game when it released on Sept. 4, 2025. And just as you might expect after so many years of hype, early sales did really well.

As the Alinea Insight newsletter notes, Silksong sold 3 million copies on Steam alone in the first three days, with the game boasting 5 million players. This means that just three days after the game touched ground, indie developers Team Cherry had netted over $50 million in revenue. Alinea notes that this is the largest indie game drop that they've ever tracked.

Article continues below advertisement

And it's no surprise, if you consider that this is six years of yearning, six years of waiting, and that over 5.2 million people had the game wish-listed on Steam before it dropped.

Article continues below advertisement

'Hollow Knight: Silksong' reviews prove that the game was worth waiting for.

Of course, just because a game sells well doesn't mean it's actually received well. After all, how many times have you bought a game and then discovered it was a little mediocre? Luckily, that isn't what happened with Hollow Knight: Silksong. In fact, people have been saying that the game was well worth waiting for. High praise indeed for a game that took six years to come to fruition.

For one NPR review by writer Keller Gordon, Silksong provides a "strange symmetry between the devotion of Silkposting and the game itself." The review notes, "Silksong is steeped in religious imagery — desolate chapels, ringing church bells, even rosary beads that act as in-game currency. And where the original Hollow Knight sent you plunging into the black depths of Hallownest, Silksong drives Hornet upward, scaling Pharloom alongside a procession of bug-like pilgrims, all drawn to the looming holy Citadel above."

Article continues below advertisement

As for Screen Rant's Chris Carter, the reviewer was "blown away by the craftsmanship on display in the sequel." The review notes that the game becomes more fun the more you master Hornet's skills and the game mechanics, adding, "After I rolled credits on Silksong, I was mashing my controller to get back into the game and immediately clear out the whole map." Meanwhile, TikTok reviewer @riccua_ called it a "must play."