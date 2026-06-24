How Many Patients Has Dr. Now Actually Treated on 'My 600-lb Life'? Over 13 seasons and 152 episodes, Dr. Now has treated an estimated 140 to 155 unique individuals on camera. By Srimoyee Dutta Updated June 24 2026, 8:48 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@drnowmdofficial

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, affectionately known as "Dr. Now," has been a foundational figure on TLC's reality series My 600-lb Life since 2012.

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Over 13 seasons and 152 episodes, he has treated an estimated 140 to 155 unique individuals on camera, making him one of the most prolific bariatric surgeons in the history of reality television.

Inside Dr. Now’s Relentless Battle Against Morbid Obesity

My 600-lb Life, which aired from 2012 to 2025, followed patients struggling with severe obesity, some weighing 600 pounds or more at the start of their journey, as they attempt to lose weight through diet and, where medically appropriate, bariatric surgery under Dr. Now’s supervision.

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Each episode chronicles the daily hardships of its participants, shining a light on their severely restricted mobility and heavy reliance on family caretakers. Crucially, it also explores the deep-seated psychological trauma and emotional battles that so often trigger and fuel their compulsive eating habits.

While most episodes highlight a single patient's year-long journey, a few feature pairs, such as siblings or couples. High-profile examples include the Perrio siblings and the Assanti brothers.

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​During this difficult journey, qualifying for high-risk bariatric surgery like a sleeve gastrectomy or gastric bypass is only half the battle. Dr. Now clears patients for these life-saving procedures only after they successfully hit an initial target weight and demonstrate strict personal accountability. Once the operation is complete, the focus shifts to long-term adaptation.

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The multi-year journeys of these same patients continue on the spin-off series, My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?. Instead of bringing in new people, this companion show checks back in on the original 140+ individuals to track their long-term progress under Dr. Nowzaradan's care. As of 2024, nine seasons of the spinoff have aired.

In a conversation with People, Dr. Now detailed the hardships he faces during the course of the show: “It’s a daily challenge to work with some patients that can be self-destructive.” “My job is not to get aggravated, but to find a way to motivate them to work hard to get to their goals. There are times where I think it’s necessary for some tough love, and I have to be stern with them, so I show some of my concern and frustration.”

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“Even during those times, my job is to find a way to work with them to get their weight to a healthy place. They are the patient because they need help, and it’s my job to help them no matter what,” he added.

The numbers on screen represent only a fraction of Nowzaradan's broader clinical work. According to a detailed 2017 profile by Houstonia Magazine, Dr. Nowzaradan maintained a relentless schedule, treating between 60 and 80 patients each day.

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Expanding his television footprint, he launched a Lifetime docuseries in 2025 titled The 6000-lb Diaries with Dr. Now, which follows 10 new patients with a combined weight exceeding 6,000 pounds. The show marks a new chapter beyond TLC and adds to the overall count of patients he has treated on camera.

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Dr. Now has also authored two books, Last Chance to Live and The Scale Does Not Lie, People Do, focusing on obesity and weight loss.