How Molly Stewart's Nasty Divorce Led To Online Millions

"Creating a fantasy, whether writing a script or building a set, has always been so fun and fulfilling for me."

Adult film star and content creator Molly Stewart is opening up about the toxic relationship that nearly derailed her future — and how she turned personal devastation into financial freedom and a whole new life, thanks to creating content online.

Controlled, Broke, And Burned Out

Before she became a self-made millionaire, Stewart was stuck in a marriage she now describes as emotionally and financially suffocating. Her ex-husband, who introduced her to the adult industry, refused to work and controlled every aspect of their finances, even going so far as to prevent her from setting up a 401k.

“I didn’t see much a future back then, I lived in fight or flight within my last relationship. I was married to someone who got me into the adult industry. He didn’t work, and he spent money about as fast as I could earn it,” Stewart shared. “It was never enough, and I didn’t feel that I would ever get ahead.”

The couple’s divorce was not only emotionally draining but also financially devastating. Despite testimony from makeup artists about the abuse Stewart endured, the judge awarded most of the financial assets to her ex.

“They didn’t care that he had been the one to get me started in the industry, nor the abuse I endured—despite first-hand accounts from makeup artists regarding things they had to cover when I showed up to set,” she said. “It was a lengthy process, but worth it in the end.”

Resetting Her Career — On Her Terms

With her marriage behind her, Stewart decided to reclaim her independence, starting with her career. Although she’d had an OF account since 2016 or 2017, she'd always prioritized webcam modeling and mainstream adult shoots. After the divorce, she devoted her full attention to the subscription platform.

“When I got divorced, I put my focus into content creation, basically resetting my entire career. I didn’t have the energy or mental space to be live-streaming most of the time,” Stewart recalled. “OF gave me an opportunity to be able to chat more personally with my fans and find out what kind of content they were interested in.”

As her fanbase grew, so did her confidence and autonomy. The redhead beauty leaned into her passions for photography, editing, scripting, and set design — all skills she had self-taught.

“I’ve always loved film and photography, and I’m self-taught with things like editing and lighting,” she said. “Creating a fantasy, whether writing a script or building a set, has always been so fun and fulfilling for me. When I started focusing more on content and personal interaction, things changed. I still enjoy live-streaming, but now I can do it feeling refreshed! It’s easy to check in on everyone through my computer, my phone, wherever I go. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a lot to keep up with because my fanbase has grown a lot.”

Finding Safety, Stability, And A New Identity

With financial control now in her own hands, Stewart was finally able to do something she’d never been allowed to — plan for her future. “Having restarted my career within the online landscape, post-divorce, I was able to finally start a 401k and put money into savings and investments that were unavailable to me when someone else controlled my finances,” she said.

“I think it’s important to remember, if you’re a creator, that is the money you earned. This is a job that isn’t held in high regard, so make the most of it. Respect yourself, because nobody else is required to. Invest in your future, have a plan to make your money work for you. Not to say that you shouldn’t splurge now and then, but all the ‘things’ you can buy lose their luster.”

That financial security allowed Stewart to buy a home, travel the world, and — perhaps most importantly — create a life that aligned with who she really is.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be able to buy a home and I’m grateful every day that I have a space that is mine. The ‘things’ don’t matter to me as much as experiences,” she said. “I enjoy travel, when I can take time away from my dogs. Seeing the world was always a dream of mine, and that’s something I’ve been able to experience in the past few years.”

Staying Authentic to Herself

Despite her success, Stewart says she’s still the same person she’s always been — just with a bigger platform and a louder voice. “I was never ‘cool,’ and I’m definitely still not… but maybe that’s why we all relate to each other. I don’t ‘deserve’ the money I’ve earned, but I count my blessings that I’m able to build my life through the industry that has afforded me so much in life,” she explained.

“My sites can be a great source of income for many creators. But I think the biggest thing that I’ve earned from the platform is the freedom to be exactly who I am. I found my community… or ‘cummunity,’ if you will. I’ve always been the girl next door, wrapped up in the internet. But now, I guess I’m the w---e next door, and you’d never even know. Because I rarely leave.”

Stewart’s fans have become the backbone of her success, helping her not only thrive financially but emotionally. “My people, my fans, they’ve made this new path of my life so rewarding, in ways they may never even know,” she said.

Full Support From Her Family

Stewart also shut down any criticism about how her family feels about her career. Her ex tried to blackmail her by threatening to tell them, so she came clean herself.