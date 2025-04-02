How Much Did Minnesota Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Pay in Child Support? As the shooting guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards has only been in the NBA for a few years, but has racked up some monumental moments. By Danielle Jennings Published April 2 2025, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Current NBA star Anthony Edwards generally makes headlines for his skills on the court or for signing multi-million-dollar basketball contracts and endorsement deals — but every now and then, the details of his personal life are a hot topic of conversation.

As the shooting guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony has only been in the NBA for a few years, but in that short time has racked up some monumental moments, including winning the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics with Team USA. Now, his personal life is under the microscope. How much did Anthony Edwards pay in child support? Let's get into it.

How much did Anthony Edwards pay in child support?

As the ongoing back-and-forth between Anthony and influencer ex, Ayesha Howard, intensifies regarding the child support payments for their daughter, online rumors have swirled about the amount that Anthony is required to pay in child support.

Unsubstantiated claims began to make the rounds that Anthony allegedly told a judge that he wanted to pay the full 216 months (equal to 18 years) of child support up front in order to rid himself of contact with Ayesha and the child.

However, there are no court documents or reports that support these claims, and in March 2025, Anthony noted via court documents that he and Ayesha do not have a current “child support obligation in place,” according to Us Weekly.

Per The Shade Room, Ayesha addressed these rumors directly in an Instagram story saying, "Where do these lies be coming from? You ever heard a rumour about yourself and actually wanted to hear more Like no way ... what did I do next?" Ayesha made this statement about the matter, according to The Shade Room: “There are no court documents, motions, or proceedings that have occurred, nor have I been offered or agreed to such terms."

What is the backstory between Anthony and Ayesha?

Anthony is in the middle of a very bitter battle with Ayesha over their 4-month-old daughter, Aubri Summers Howard. After Ayesha filed a paternity lawsuit against Anthony in 2024, it was determined that he was the father. However, in response, Anthony made it clear that he wanted nothing to do with the child, stating via court documents that he didn’t want custody or visitation rights, according to The Root.

In March 2025, Anthony scored a legal victory over Ayesha, per InTouch Weekly. Anthony filed a motion arguing that California was the wrong state to determine child support, even though that’s where Aubri was born, because Ayesha lived in Georgia and solely moved to California in an attempt to get more child support from him, per the outlet. A judge ultimately ruled in his favor, stating that the state “lacked jurisdiction” to determine child support and the decision would be determined by a Georgia judge.

How many children does Anthony have?

Throughout the last two years, Anthony has fathered multiple children prior to the birth of Aubri. According to Page Six, Anthony fathered three children with three different women in 2023.

