Some ICE Agents Could Make Six Figures if They Have More Experience Some retired agents returned to the role for the salary. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 14 2026, 1:15 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When Donald Trump signed his Big Beautiful Bill, he included in it $75 billion for ICE over the course of four years, per the Center for American Progress. Now, with ICE raids ramped up across the United States and protests in the name of pushing out ICE agents, people want to know just how much these agents make in their new profession.

Article continues below advertisement

For most agents, it is a new job. Others are former ICE agents who returned to the job with potentially higher salaries than they had when they were previously employed by the government. There is a pay scale that shows a difference in how much ICE agents make, depending on how much experience they have, though the training for everyone appears to be the same.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

How much do ICE agents make?

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ICE agents who are hired by the U.S. government can receive student loan forgiveness and a signing bonus of up to $50,000. When it comes to the actual salary, that can vary, but the job postings for deportation officers, which are ICE agents, offer some clarity on that.

One job posting for an ICE agent has a salary range from $49,739 to $89,528 per year. The posting says that if the applicant has training in specialized interviews and reports, they could be on the higher end as far as earning potential goes. Higher-paid ICE agents might have also had prior experience with the Peace Corps, AmeriCorps, and similar programs, according to the posting.

Article continues below advertisement

🚨VIRAL: ICE Agent reveals he is making 200k a year, with only a high school education, doing a job he would do for free! pic.twitter.com/5ypGwVeln1 — USA NEWS 🇺🇸 (@usanewshq) January 13, 2026

Another job posting for an ICE agent at an instructional level has a salary range of $109,383 to $142,199 per year. Some of the qualifications, including being able to lawfully carry a firearm, include "participating in the planning, analysis, and decision-making processes for the development and delivery of training courses, while coordinating more than one activity concurrently."

Article continues below advertisement

All ICE agent positions, at least as outlined in the official government job postings, require travel of some kind. They don't all require experience, however. And, as long as much of the criteria is met, applicants are encouraged to apply and then undergo the essential training for agents, according to the information in the postings.

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.” - Matthew 5:9 pic.twitter.com/MtRv7DpzHA — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 13, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

The ICE training length is less than two months.

One of the job postings for the ICE agent positions notes that individuals have to complete the ERO Basic Immigration Law Enforcement Training Program. It is 13 weeks long, with a five-week course in Spanish language lessons. The latter is essential in passing the training to become an ICE agent, according to the job posting.