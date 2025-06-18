How One Video Launched Ethan Gilbert’s Career With Jake Paul Ethan now helps shape the tone, pace, and direction of Jake Paul’s online identity. By Distractify Staff Published June 18 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET Source: Ethan Gilbert

It was supposed to be just another late-night edit; among the countless videos Ethan Gilbert had uploaded to YouTube. However, somewhere in the hours spent editing raw footage of Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, Ethan crafted the video that would change the entire course of his life. That one edit landed in the inbox of Jake Paul’s team, and everything changed.

Article continues below advertisement

For Ethan, a young video obsessive from a small town in Wales, this moment wasn’t random luck. It was the product of years spent filming skits, studying editing, and mastering storytelling with no expectation of recognition. But in this single project made from sheer passion for one of his favorite sports, the right eyes found his work. It was proof that one piece of content can shift your trajectory entirely.

Source: Ethan Gilbert

Article continues below advertisement

From anonymous fan to key creative

A message came in from Jake Paul’s team: “Can we use this in an upcoming video?” Then came more exchanges, more edits, and finally, a test assignment. Eventually, Ethan was offered a part on the team.

Today, Ethan leads content strategy, execution, and publishing across a brand that reaches hundreds of millions, even billions — and is followed by over 73 million people globally. Jake Paul isn’t just a digital star — he’s one of the most-watched creators on Earth. Managing that presence requires more than clean edits — it demands vision, leadership, and constant adaptation at the highest level of entertainment media.

Article continues below advertisement

Building culture one frame at a time

Ethan now helps shape the tone, pace, and direction of Jake Paul’s online identity. He’s produced viral vlogs, fight trailers, brand launches, and high-profile campaigns — including cross-platform content for major partners like Netflix, HBO Max, and DAZN. His work has generated billions of views, driven massive commercial success for Paul’s business ventures, and elevated the public image of one of the most polarizing — and influential — figures in media.

Some of Ethan’s most notable contributions include: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson (Netflix): Led the creative execution and digital rollout strategy for the most-streamed sporting event in history — generating over 108 million live viewers and more than 1 billion impressions across platforms.

Led the creative execution and digital rollout strategy for the most-streamed sporting event in history — generating over 108 million live viewers and more than 1 billion impressions across platforms. HBO Max – “Paul American” Reality Series: Managed Jake Paul’s social campaigns during the release of Jake and Logan Paul’s Paul American reality series on HBO Max. Campaign content across Jake’s platforms generated tens of millions of views, helping drive viewers to the streaming service, boost weekly episode visibility, and keep the show in the public and media spotlight.

Managed Jake Paul’s social campaigns during the release of Jake and Logan Paul’s Paul American reality series on HBO Max. Campaign content across Jake’s platforms generated tens of millions of views, helping drive viewers to the streaming service, boost weekly episode visibility, and keep the show in the public and media spotlight. W – Jake Paul’s Men’s Personal Care Brand: Directed launch content strategy across social platforms, helping W become the #1 men’s care product launch in Walmart’s history and amassing millions of views across campaign assets.This is currently sitting at 2-million views on YouTube and 6.3-million views on Instagram.

Directed launch content strategy across social platforms, helping W become the #1 men’s care product launch in Walmart’s history and amassing millions of views across campaign assets.This is currently sitting at 2-million views on YouTube and 6.3-million views on Instagram. Jake Paul’s 2024 Trump Endorsement Video: Strategically planned, edited, and distributed the 18-minute political video — resulting in 40+ million views across YouTube, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). The video triggered viral media coverage, with endorsements from high-profile figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr., and is widely believed to have influenced Gen Z voter turnout.

Article continues below advertisement

Strategic thinking meets creative fire

What sets Ethan apart isn’t just his technical skill — it’s his rare ability to operate at the intersection of creativity, strategy, and performance. “Editing is only part of it,” he explains. “You’ve got to understand what each platform wants, what the audience feels, and how to move fast while not compromising on quality.”

Article continues below advertisement

Managing a brand with over 73 million followers and billions of annual views requires more than just editing — it demands a deep understanding of platform algorithms, audience psychology, and cultural timing. Ethan brings all of that together with data-driven instincts, trend forecasting, and an ability to execute at speed and scale. He’s not just producing content — he’s building digital momentum, shaping public perception, and driving real-world impact. That’s what puts him at the top of his field.

Rejection, imposter syndrome, and relentless output

Before that life-changing edit, Ethan faced what most creators do: silence. He sent emails, pitched and applied, with little success. “It felt like I was creating into a void,” he says. “But I didn’t stop. I kept editing, uploading and learning.” Ethan showed up every day, improved with every video, and built his confidence through results. “You have to edit through the doubt,” he says. “Let the work prove you belong.”

Article continues below advertisement

Lessons from the one edit that worked

The video that changed Ethan’s life didn’t go viral by view count — it went viral by influence. It landed on the desk of the right person at the right time. Now, he’s a leading force behind a brand that dominates culture, commerce, and conversation. Ethan believes that creators don’t need to wait for a break to show their value. “Don’t wait to be asked or to be perfect,” he says. “The internet gives everyone a shot, but you have to stay in the game long enough for your shot to land.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ethan is now focused on continuing to scale Jake Paul’s media reach, while evolving his role as a creative leader in the U.S. entertainment industry. His long-term vision is rooted in the U.S. media and entertainment space — contributing to groundbreaking campaigns, launching new ventures, and helping shape the next generation of creators — particularly those, like him, who started with nothing but a camera and a dream.