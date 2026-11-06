How Pedro Jose Calvo Leads a Multi-Outlet Culinary Operation at Hotel Valencia Santana Row By Reese Watson Published Nov. 6 2026, 3:26 p.m. ET Source: Akari Alishio

At Hotel Valencia Santana Row, Calvo’s executive-chef role extends across multiple outlets, food-safety standards, vendor relationships, staff development, and the operational discipline required to keep a complex hospitality program moving.

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A hotel culinary program is rarely a single kitchen serving a single type of guest. Pedro Jose Calvo oversees an operation that spans banquets, bars, pool service, guest rooms, and the Spanish tapas restaurant Oveja Negra at Hotel Valencia Santana Row. As executive chef, he develops menus and recipes across those outlets while setting culinary and food-safety standards for the team. His decisions have to work both on the plate and across a hospitality operation serving different audiences, schedules, and service formats.

Calvo’s role requires him to manage several forms of food service under one culinary program. His responsibilities span banquets, bars, pool service, guest rooms, and Oveja Negra. He is responsible for developing the food offered across those environments and for setting standards the culinary team can follow consistently. “Being an executive chef means you are responsible for far more than what happens at the stove,” Calvo said. “You have to think about the food, the people preparing it, the safety standards, the products coming into the building, and whether the operation is working the way it should.”

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Food safety is one part of that responsibility. Calvo establishes HACCP standards and provides ongoing training in cooking, food safety, and proper equipment use. Those responsibilities make setting and maintaining kitchen standards a defined part of his executive-chef role. Calvo currently leads a 20-person culinary team that includes banquet and sous-chef leadership, breakfast and banquet-prep cooks, evening and overnight staff, and stewards. Managing that group requires him to translate broader standards into routines that can be followed across different shifts and service demands.

Source: Akari Alishio

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Training gives Calvo a way to turn those standards into daily practice. He describes an executive chef as a leader and mentor as much as a cook, with responsibility for developing people who have to perform under pressure. In his view, the finished dish is only the visible end of a much larger process involving preparation, staffing, consistency, and problem-solving. “I can create a recipe, but if the team does not understand the standard, the recipe alone does not solve anything,” Calvo said. “Part of my job is making sure people know what is expected, why it matters, and how to execute it consistently.”

The financial side of the operation adds another layer. Calvo works with vendors to obtain products at appropriate quality and price points while keeping the culinary budget aligned with the needs of the business. He analyzes purchasing costs, reviews supplier pricing and product specifications, and looks for ways to improve ingredient utilization, portion control, and menu performance.

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Calvo approaches those decisions as a balance between financial discipline and culinary standards. His approach is built around maintaining quality while creating systems that can be sustained across multiple food-and-beverage outlets. Purchasing, waste reduction, and menu engineering become part of the same operating question: whether the kitchen can deliver consistent quality without losing financial discipline.

Calvo’s management responsibilities have also included building teams and operating standards from the ground up. In January 2022, he helped open Teleferic Barcelona’s Los Gatos location while serving as head chef. His role included participating in the recruitment and training of 45 kitchen team members and helping establish the culinary systems needed for the restaurant to begin operating.

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His responsibilities during the opening included organizing kitchen operations, implementing recipe and presentation standards, establishing food-safety procedures, and developing systems for inventory management, purchasing, and quality control. Calvo said one of his priorities was creating a structured environment in which team members understood both how to execute a dish and why consistency mattered.

Opening a restaurant required him to combine culinary judgment with organization, staffing, and financial awareness. The experience expanded his responsibilities beyond menu execution and helped shape the management approach he now brings to a larger hotel operation. Hotel culinary leadership also has to adjust when the audience changes. Calvo’s current venue hosts visiting teams as well as companies from Silicon Valley, each with its own requirements. He also identified the Super Bowl and World Cup as notable events in the region in 2026.

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He says the challenge is making sure each group’s requirements are understood before service begins and then adjusting the culinary operation accordingly. That can affect menu planning, timing, preparation, and how the team organizes the work behind the scenes. That range of responsibilities helps explain why Calvo rejects the idea that executive-chef work is mainly about cooking. Menu development remains part of his role, but so do purchasing, training, food safety, budgeting, and maintaining standards across multiple forms of service. His position requires creative decisions to survive contact with real operating conditions.

“Guests see the final plate, but they do not see all the decisions that make it possible,” Calvo said. “If the team is not trained, the product is not right, or the standards are not being followed, the guest eventually feels that even if they never see what happened behind the kitchen doors.” The scale of Calvo’s current role gives those decisions practical weight. He oversees several food-and-beverage outlets while developing menus, managing vendor relationships, establishing food-safety practices, and training the people responsible for carrying those standards into service.