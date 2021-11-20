Comedian and Author Lane Moore Teaches Us How to Be Alone for the Holidays (EXCLUSIVE)

Evidently, a new book is on the horizon, which will be a great tool to have during the holidays. What can you say about it?

LM: It’s called You Will Find Your People. The great thing about How to be Alone was that I got to share my experiences of being alone pretty much my entire life. It’s also about sharing how to take a look at the things that make you who you are, and honoring those things, and trying to embrace them so you can become comfortable with being on your own. You are trying to become an actual friend to yourself, so honor that. Once you realize you do love yourself, and you can be by yourself, then the next step is finding friends that complement you, and what you’ve learned about who you are.