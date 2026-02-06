If You Want to Do the AI Caricature Trend Sweeping the Net, Here's How! Once you've input the appropriate prompt, you're off to the races. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 6 2026, 8:19 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @diymybrand

It's happening again: a new generative AI prompt has taken over the world, and people are eagerly logging in to their ChatGPT assistants to participate. This trend: an AI caricature that represents what the chatbot knows about you.

But in order to get the caricature to appear the way it does in the trend, you'll want to know the exact prompt to use. And never fear, we've got you covered. Here's how to do the AI caricature trend with ChatGPT.

Here's how to do the AI caricature trend with ChatGPT.

First, you'll need ChatGPT. That seems like a given. If you log in, you'll be able to save your prompts and chats, which may help this trend be a little more accurate, since it requires the AI to know something about you as a person.

These are the steps to follow to get your AI caricature: First, you need to go to ChatGPT via the website or app and log in. Upload a picture of yourself with the "attach" button. A clear close-up image works the best. Insert this prompt: Create a caricature of me and my job based on everything you know about me. Hit enter and wait for ChatGPT to do its thing.

After that, you should be off to the races. The time it will take for the AI to generate your image may vary, and especially now with the trend booming, it could take a while.

Does generating an AI image through ChatGPT really use THAT much water?

With the prevalence of generative AI trends like the personalized caricature, the debate about the environmental impact of ChatGPT and other generative AI programs has once again taken the forefront on the internet. But exactly how much water are we talking about when someone decides to use ChatGPT? The water usage comes from the fact that AI data processing centers run hot; they need cooling, and water-cooling systems are the most cost-effective.

According to Business Energy UK, ChatGPT prompts collectively use enough power every single day to power the Empire State Building for a year. In order to provide cooling for that power, which averages around 39.98 million KWH per day, ChatGPT's cooling systems consume approximately a million bathtubs full of water per day. That's certainly not a negligible amount, made all the more urgent by the fact that clean drinking water is increasingly scarce in some parts of the world.

However, despite ChatGPT's deserved reputation for being a water guzzler, it's far from the only guilty digital service out there. Even companies like Netflix and Meta use a significant amount of water in their cooling processes. Some internet users point out that the water used is often in a closed system, meaning that it is recycled and reused, rather than burned up, tainted, or wasted.

