The Starbucks Secret Menu Is Now a Real Thing — Here’s How to Access It

By now, everyone knows the Starbucks menu isn’t really an “as-is” kind of thing; you can take just about any drink and customize it. From choosing one or two shots of espresso to adding flavors and other extras, there seem to be endless ways to order from Starbucks. While some people love sharing the creative drinks they get at their local Starbucks, others keep their go-to orders to themselves.

But now, Starbucks is done with the secrets. The chain just officially launched its secret menu, featuring some of the top customizations they see all the time. So basically, the Secret Menu has been around for years, but now the coffee powerhouse is making it a real thing, so everyone, especially the less Starbucks-savvy crowd, can get in on the good stuff. Here’s how to find Starbucks’s Secret Menu and what you’ll find on it.

Here's how to find Starbucks's Secret Menu.

To access the Starbucks Secret Menu, you’ll need to be a Starbucks Rewards member and have the app. Once you open the app, you should see it under the “Offers” tab — that’s where most people are being redirected when they tap the secret menu button on the home screen. If you’re having trouble finding it (you’re not alone, a lot of folks have mentioned it in the comments on Starbucks’s Instagram posts), try updating your app if you haven’t already.

If that still doesn’t work, the Secret Menu might not be live in your area just yet, so hang tight. Starbucks officially launched the secret menu on July 14, 2025, but it might take a little time for every location to get the right ingredients in stock. Another thing to keep in mind is that Starbucks can sell out of certain beverages. So even if your area does get access to the Secret Menu, some drinks might not be available for long, depending on how popular they are.

What drinks are featured on Starbucks's Secret Menu?

To kick off the Secret Menu, Starbucks is spotlighting four new ways to upgrade your drink on the app, with more expected to roll out later.

Dragonfruit glow-up. Start with the Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher, blend in a splash of peach juice, and top it off with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam.

Just add White Mocha. Take the Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and swap in White Chocolate Mocha Sauce, then finish with a layer of Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam.

Lemon tea and pearls. Add raspberry-flavored popping pearls to your black tea or lemonade for a fun, fruity pop.

Cookies on top. Level up your Cold Brew with two pumps of vanilla syrup, Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam, and a sprinkle of cookie crumbles on top.

There's also a Starbucks Secret Menu contest.

In addition to making the Secret Menu an official thing (we no longer have to hunt down clever customizations on TikTok or Instagram and hope our barista gets it right), Starbucks is also hosting a Secret Menu Contest from July 14 through 20. During that time, you can submit your favorite customization for a chance to have it featured on the Secret Menu and win a $25,000 grand prize.