Starbucks Is Getting Rid of "Roughly 30 Percent" of Its Menu — See Which Items Are Leaving Starbucks's CEO Brian Niccol said the changes to the menu will help the company "be more responsive and tuned in to cultural moments." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 29 2025, 12:26 p.m. ET

Coffee giant Starbucks is cracking down on how many options you can enjoy — in January 2025, the company's CEO, Brian Niccol, announced it would be taking down "roughly 30 percent" of its items.

Reducing Starbucks's menu items is part of Niccol's "Back to Starbucks" initiative to bring the Seattle-based conglomerate back to its roots. Here's what to expect.

What is Starbucks getting rid of in 2025?

As of this writing, Starbucks has kept some of the details of its menu changes private. CNN's report of the reduction showed that the company has already gotten rid of its olive oil-infused drink, the Oleato, and its iced energy drinks, including its Melon Burst Iced Energy, Frozen Tropical Citrus Iced Energy with Strawberry Puree, and Tropical Citrus. The menu changes are set to go into effect by late 2025, though the Oleato drinks have already been taken off of U.S. menus, per CNBC.

Niccol shared in a statement on Starbucks's website the decision to slim down the company's menu came to "be more responsive and tuned in to cultural moments," such as the viral response to the Dubai Matcha drink that dropped in January 2025. He also said there are more changes to be made to the stores' aesthetic.

Niccol stated the team has been "enhancing the in-store experience" by bringing back some of Starbucks's staple features, including "the return of the condiment bar, writing on cups, more ceramic mugs, and a revised code of conduct." The company has also reminded its consumers it prioritizes its coffee first by changing its name to Starbucks Coffee Company.