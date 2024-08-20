Home > Viral News > Influencers > Instagram Feeling Brave? Here's How to Get ChatGPT to Roast Your Instagram Feed Be prepared: ChatGPT doesn't hold back! By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 20 2024, 3:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Social media trends are all the rage these days, and this latest one is serving up some serious sass! The newest craze sweeping Instagram involves users sharing screenshots of their feeds and letting ChatGPT roast them — and the results are absolutely hilarious.

If you're eager to join in on the fun, keep scrolling to learn how you can get ChatGPT to roast your own Instagram feed! But be warned: ChatGPT does not hold back.



Here's how to get ChatGPT to roast your Instagram feed.

OK, if you want ChatGPT to roast your Instagram (and also give you feedback on how to make it better), simply do as follows: Head to ChatGPT and log in — if you're new, create an account first. Once you're all set, head over to the Insta Guru section of ChatGPT.

From there, you can attach screenshots of your Instagram feed. If you want an accurate roasting, we suggest you include both the bio and photos of your feed.

Then, tell ChatGPT: "Roast my feed in one paragraph" and send those screenshots with the message! In no time, you'll get a hilariously brutal roast and some cheeky tips to up your Insta game.

If you’re not quite satisfied with the roast and want the roast to be even fiercer, just tell ChatGPT to "be meaner." Be prepared, though — this new and improved roast goes all out and doesn't pull any punches!