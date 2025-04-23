Join the Dark Side and Get Your Hands on the 'Revenge of the Sith' Popcorn Buckets 'Revenge of the Sith' is back in theaters — and it’s bringing popcorn buckets with it! By Allison DeGrushe Published April 23 2025, 1:32 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @regalmovies

This is where the fun begins! To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, the iconic film is blasting back to theaters across the United States starting Thursday, April 24, 2025. And for the first time ever, you can experience the galaxy-shaking action in 4DX!

Article continues below advertisement

But that's not all — to celebrate in style, several major theater chains are selling exclusive Revenge of the Sith merchandise, including collectible popcorn buckets! So, are you ready to add one (or all) to your collection? If so, here's how you can get your hands on them!

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how to get a 'Revenge of the Sith' popcorn bucket!

Not only are tickets officially on sale for the Revenge of the Sith 20th anniversary re-release, but some of the most legendary popcorn buckets in the galaxy are already up for grabs, too!

Cinemark and Regal Cinemas are now selling a sleek new Revenge of the Sith popcorn tin featuring Matt Ferguson's stunning 20th-anniversary poster art. Look inside and you'll find a special surprise — the Imperial logo stamped inside the bottom of the bucket. Yes, the dark side is strong with this popcorn tin!

Article continues below advertisement

While Regal hasn't revealed pricing details yet, Cinemark is selling the tin for $15. You can also snag a matching Revenge of the Sith cup for $7.50 — and if you're looking to level up your collection, check out their Darth Vader character cup for $20. OK, it's a bit pricey, but we already bought one — and it's totally worth it. Regal will carry those same items, but pricing details remain a mystery. Nevertheless, we think it's safe to say they'll be similar to Cinemark's.

Article continues below advertisement

And then there's AMC, who is pulling out all the stops and showing why they "make movies better." The theater chain is releasing a Darth Vader popcorn bucket that's literally shaped like his helmet. As if that's not cool enough, press a button and it plays his iconic breathing. Yeah, we have full-body chills.

Article continues below advertisement

No price has been announced just yet, but the Sith Lord's bucket drops on Thursday, April 24, the same day Revenge of the Sith hits theaters again. And just like Cinemark, AMC will also be offering that awesome 20th anniversary Revenge of the Sith cup! May the popcorn (and the Force) be with you!

Hayden Christensen reflected on the 20th anniversary of 'Revenge of the Sith.'

At Star Wars Celebration 2025, Hayden Christensen — our beloved Anakin Skywalker from the prequel trilogy — sat down with ScreenRant to reflect on the 20th anniversary of the film and his time in the Star Wars universe.