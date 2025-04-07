How To Get a ‘Minecraft’ Popcorn Buckets Inspired by the Game’s Classic Characters Zombie, Pickaxe, and Creeper are among some of the characters reimagined in the 'Minecraft' popcorn buckets. By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 7 2025, 2:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@regalmovies

The fantasy game Minecraft received such rave reviews from gaming aficinados that it was only a matter of time before it became a feature-length film. On April 4, 2025, the Minecraft movie came to fruition starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen. The film adaptation follows four misfits being pulled into a portal into a cubic world that thrives on imagination, having no choice but to master the world, all while on a quest to find an expert crafter named Steve.

The star-studded event blends the nostalgia of the challenging game with several familiar faces from other classic films and TV shows. When the movie debuted, it quickly became a goldmine, as The Hollywood Reporter shared it received a "record-shattering $163 million opening domestically and $150.7 million overseas for a global start of $313.2 million."

If you missed Minecraft's opening weekend, there's still plenty of time to catch a matinee or late-night showing at a movie theater. And, of course, no movie outing is complete without popcorn, especially one with the Minecraft logo. Fortunately, Minecraft has followed many other theatrical debut's leads with a popcorn bucket inspired by the film. Here's how to get your hands on one!

Here's how to get a 'Minecraft' popcorn bucket.

Getting a Minecraft popcorn bucket is far less difficult than the quests the characters endure in the film. According to NJ.com, the popcorn buckets are available in three of the most notable chain movie theater franchises: Cinemark, Regal Cinemas, and AMC. Cinemark offered several Minecraft-related characters, starting at $34.95.

Cinemark also offers other items, including a Zombie Jockey Popcorn Bucket Combo, which includes a large drink, is priced at $36.95. Other items include the Pickaxe Popcorn Bucket for $31.95 and the Creeper Popcorn Bucket, the highest-priced item at $41.95. However, for those looking to have some money left after they leave the theater might opt to get a $15 popcorn bucket that is pretty much the same as a regular bucket except for the cast members being featured in the design.

If the Zombie Jockey, Pickaxe, or the Creeper popcorn buckets aren't your thing, Regal Cinemas offers several items with the pink sheep character in mind. The items include Pink Sheep Popcorn Baah-cket Cup, a lid-topped bucket modeled after the character, and the Creeper Drink Cup, which resembles the pixelated creeper head from the game and film. The prices for the popcorn bucket are currently unknown.

AMC also has a Minecraft collection that includes customized popcorn tin boxes, with character toppers on drinks for an undisclosed price. So, whatever theater you go to see the action film, there will be plenty of Minecraft paraphernelia to enjoy!

