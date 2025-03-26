Why Do Ghasts Cry in 'Minecraft'? Here's the Sad and Disturbing Reason Are the ghasts just ghosts stuck in a perpetual state of unrest, or are they aquatic creatures trying to survive the air Nether? By Ivy Griffith Published March 26 2025, 9:35 a.m. ET Source: Mojang

Mojang's Minecraft has become one of the world's favorite video games since its launch in 2011. With a simplistic visual style and complex gameplay, the all-ages-friendly format has allowed the game to flourish among multiple communities and for a myriad of reasons.

Yet even with an enthusiastic fanbase around the world and players who join by the year, there are some mysteries that endure. One of those mysteries centers on a marshmallow-shaped "mob," or monster, that lets out an eerie cry on occasion and sports ever-present tears. Fans of the game will instantly recognize the sound, even out of context. But why do the ghasts cry? Here's what we know about their sad lore and what fans can look forward to with the upcoming "happy ghasts."

Why do ghasts cry in 'Minecraft'? The theories are sad and disturbing.

Just to be clear, most of the mob lore is all about "head-canons" and fan theories. The lore is left intentionally vague, in keeping with the format of the game itself. Minecraft is all about taking the basics and creating whatever you can dream up, and the lore is similarly elemental and vague. However, the ghasts are one of those Minecraft creatures with some pretty specific fan lore, and the theories are a little sad.

In one theory, the ghasts are ghosts that have been yanked from their rest and forced to dwell in a state of unrest in the Nether. The Nether is often considered the Minecraft version of Hell or purgatory. In this theory, they wail in eternal misery at their trapped existence and are grateful if someone hunts them to set them free. Just don't mind the fireballs. In another, equally sad, theory, the ghasts are water creatures that are living in a world of dry air.

Some fans believe they can see gills on the sides of the marshmallow-shaped air squids (with far too many legs), and this has led them to speculate that the ghasts were once aquatic and got placed in the dry and hot Nether either by sinister design or by accident.

This theory suggests that they cry in order to produce tears, and those tears are how the ghasts sustain themselves and their offspring in the non-aquatic Nether. Since ghast tears left behind after they are killed can be used for a regenerative potion, this theory may be onto something.

When will happy ghast come out in 'Minecraft'?

If you're feeling a little misty-eyed yourself over the possible lore of the ghasts, never fear; happy ghasts are almost here. During a March 22, 2025, Minecraft Live video on YouTube, Mojang dropped an exciting announcement.

Players will soon be able to enjoy a trio of new ghast-related objects, including a dried ghast. While the sad little dried-out ghasts are enough to bring tears to the eyes of empathetic players, they're actually a positive little addition to the Minecraft world. If players bring the dried ghasts to the Overworld and place them in water, they begin to rehydrate and spawn a ghastling; a baby ghast.

These happy-looking ghastlings will float around the Overworld and do their own thing. And never fear; no fireballs from these little guys. They do enjoy a good snack of snow, so keep some snowballs handy. When they grow up, they become "happy ghasts." They are player-friendly and can even don a saddle and goggles for a ride through the air.

