How to Keep Your Family (and Neighbors) Entertained All Year Without Lifting a Finger With smart, customizable exterior systems like Gemstone Lights, you can turn your house into an ambient backdrop or party centerpiece, no ladder or tangled string lights required.

OK, fine. You do have to lift one finger. But only to open an app and tap a few buttons.If your summer calendar is packed with barbecues, pool parties, birthday bashes, or just lazy nights on the porch, your home’s lighting can help you set the tone. With smart, customizable exterior systems like Gemstone Lights, you can turn your house into an ambient backdrop or party centerpiece, no ladder or tangled string lights required.

Summer vibes, simplified

Imagine your backyard glowing with soft blues during a pool party. The front porch flickers gently with golden hues for a family cookout. And when it’s time for fireworks on the Fourth? Just tap red, white, and blue on your phone and watch your entire facade light up in celebration.

With Gemstone Lights, you get access to a variety of color combos, from warm white to all the colors of the rainbow, plus dimmable settings so you can go bold or subtle depending on your mood. Hosting a neighborhood barbecue? Create a theme. Want to enjoy a quiet evening alone? Set the lights low and warm. You’re in complete control.

And that control extends beyond aesthetics. You can manage your lights from anywhere via the cloud, whether you're lounging in a hammock or vacationing across the country. (Your neighbors won’t even know you left!) It’s simple to use, no tech expertise required.

Beyond summer: birthdays, Tuesdays, and everything in between

Of course, the real win is using your lighting all year long. Set birthday presets in advance, so every family member wakes up to their favorite color dancing across the garage, while you’re still sound asleep. Schedule your lights to surprise yourself with a vibrant splash on a random Wednesday. Forgot an anniversary? Your house didn’t. Support your favorite team? Got it.

Thanks to built-in scheduling features, you can plan for all the important dates ahead of time. Whether it’s a sweet pink glow for Valentine's Day or a rainbow wave for Pride Month, you’ll never miss a moment. Plus, Gemstone Lights lets you sync your lighting with local sunrise and sunset schedules, so your exterior always feels perfectly timed to the natural rhythm of the day.

Fall feels and holiday magic

Once the heat fades, your lights are just getting started. Halloween orange and purple? Tap. Cozy amber glow for fall dinners? Tap. December sparkle in white and icy blue? Tap. Pastel for Easter? You get the idea. Seasonal transitions are smoother when your home reflects the vibe.

The lights themselves are built to last, too. Each bulb features individual waterproof connections, so you don’t have to worry about weather damage. They're designed for year-round durability with an estimated 50,000-hour lifespan. And if you ever need to replace a component, it’s a simple fix. Plus, every system comes with a lifetime warranty, so it’s an investment in both fun and function.

Why it matters: Family creativity and connection

Experts suggest that involving kids in home decisions fosters a sense of ownership, creativity, and connection. Giving them control over a Friday night color theme or letting them help decorate for Halloween with lights is fun and memorable.

The Gemstone Lights app makes it easy to explore ideas together. Kids can preview lighting scenes, help pick seasonal presets, or create their own. It’s a simple, creative outlet the whole family can enjoy.

Neighbors will notice, in a good way

Whether you want to be the talk of the block or keep things tastefully understated, Gemstone Lights makes it easy to match your home’s look to your personality. Want to spark a little friendly competition? You’ll win. Prefer to stay lowkey but classy? You’ll still get compliments.

And because the lights are barely visible during the day, your home maintains a clean, polished look when not in use. No unsightly wires or bulbs; just a sleek design that integrates with your exterior.

One tap, infinite possibilities

Lighting is one of the few home upgrades that adds style, function, and joy. With Gemstone Lights, it doesn’t take a whole weekend to set up. Just one finger. Just one tap. Just one app.