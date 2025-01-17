It’s in Your Head: How to Stop Overthinking in 2025 With the right coping techniques, you can lead a happier life. By Reese Watson Published Jan. 17 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Liven

You’ve been there: you get into bed at night, start thinking about your next work task, and soon find yourself analyzing the crushing climate. The outcome? Stress. Anxiety. Insomnia. But it doesn’t have to be that way in 2025. What if we tell you there are proven techniques to stop overthinking and lead a more peaceful life? Let’s dive into that in this piece.

What Is Overthinking — And Why It Does You No Good

Overthinking is basically being trapped in a loop of thoughts — mostly negative ones. Overthinkers might find themselves constantly analyzing the past or fearing the future. It’s like living in your head all the time instead of actually enjoying your life.

Anxiety is overthinking one’s best friend. When negative thoughts persist, you might feel increasingly stressed unable to make life moves and decisions. Focusing on negativity may also lead to sleep issues. Let’s look at five tips that will help you beat overthinking.

How To Stop Overthinking: 6 Essential Tips

Note these ideas and try them today — you’ll see how your overthinking loop is decreasing. 1. Try Mindfulness Meditation is the greatest tool for beating overthinking. It works pretty simple: take five undistracted minutes, close your eyes, and start breathing. Notice your thoughts, feelings, and surrounding noises. The trick is not to stop your thoughts but to feel at ease. Going deeper into your practice, you can also try yoga and guided meditations with apps.

2. Get Moving Though not an obvious way to fight overthinking, physical activity can be a perfect way to handle the clutter in your mind. It is not about hitting the gym exactly. A pleasant daily walk in the park, dancing, a good stretch, or a fun sports game with friends — anything you sincerely enjoy would do perfectly.

3. Set Time Limits OK, if you want to overthink, just do it. But try to set a specific amount of time for that. Right before you go to bed, take 10 minutes and start overthinking. As weird as that may sound, this practice is set to bring you peace of mind afterward. It’s like an intensive workout for the brain. Instead of fearing overthinking, allow yourself to feel everything you want to feel. Once you’re done, notice how you feel. After such a practice, your brain will feel lighter. But remember: Just 10 minutes a day is enough. Go live your life.

4. Write It Out A problem put on paper is a problem half-solved. Make journaling a part of your daily routine, like sleeping or eating healthy meals. Take your favorite notebook, make calming tea, and start writing. What’s bothering you right now? Why? What can you do about it? Once written, your thoughts wouldn’t seem so daunting. Give it a try — this works.

5. Seek Support Feeling overwhelmed? Talk to a friend. Call your mother. Chat with your cat. You don’t have to leave all the negative thoughts to yourself and get buried in them. Just share what’s bothering you with your close ones, and you’ll feel better. You can also talk to your therapist if the thoughts become too persistent. When you have no one to talk to, apps like Liven can become your go-to solution. AI-powered assistants are there for you when you need them most — 24/7, without judgment.

6. Practice Positive Affirmations It’s proven that positive self-talk encourages good mood and makes you more self-reliant. It’s best to do it right before you go to sleep. Just say to yourself: “I am in control of my thoughts,” “I am capable,” “I love and support myself."